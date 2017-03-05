Edmonton launch eight-game home streak with win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Edmonton launch eight-game home streak with win

McDavid comes to the fore and an assist

Gulf News
 

Edmonton, Alberta: Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers started an eight-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Zack Kassian, Jordan Eberle and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who have won two games in a row. Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots.

Anthony Mantha, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost two straight.

McDavid blazed past a pair of defenders and beat goalie Petr Mrazek on the backhand for his 22nd goal of the season just two minutes into the game.

Mantha tied it for the Red Wings with five minutes left in the opening period. Henrik Zetterberg fed it in front to Mantha, and he sent his 14th of the season past Talbot.

Matt Hendricks gave the home fans a rise late in the first, hammering Detroit’s Ryan Sproul with a hit that send him flying into his own bench.

Seconds later, it was 2-1 Edmonton after newcomer David Desharnais won a faceoff back to Adam Larsson and his point shot was tipped in by Kassian.

There was no scoring in the second period, with Edmonton holding a 27-12 edge in shots after 40 minutes.

The Oilers took a 3-1 lead seven minutes into the third as Eberle picked off a pass and beat Mrazek on a backhand shot.

Detroit cut into that lead midway through the third as Helm got a breakaway and put a shot through Talbot’s legs.

Edmonton made it 4-2 with six minutes left as Leon Draisaitl put it in front to Maroon for his 21st of the season.

The Red Wings forced a terse final 35 seconds after Larkin scored with Detroit’s goalie pulled.

 

RESULTS

Saturday’s games

Dallas 2, Florida 1

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tampa Bay 2, Buffalo 1, SO

Boston 3, New Jersey 2

Winnipeg 6, Colorado 1

Ottawa 3, Columbus 2

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1, OT

Chicago 5, Nashville 3

Vancouver 4, Los Angeles 3

Edmonton 4, Detroit 3

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
forexusd
 

RESULTS

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Guentzel and Sheary cap Penguins’ rally to win

Sport Gallery

In pictures: Peshawar Zalmi win PSL

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza