Edmonton launch eight-game home streak with win

Edmonton, Alberta: Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers started an eight-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Zack Kassian, Jordan Eberle and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who have won two games in a row. Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots.

Anthony Mantha, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost two straight.

McDavid blazed past a pair of defenders and beat goalie Petr Mrazek on the backhand for his 22nd goal of the season just two minutes into the game.

Mantha tied it for the Red Wings with five minutes left in the opening period. Henrik Zetterberg fed it in front to Mantha, and he sent his 14th of the season past Talbot.

Matt Hendricks gave the home fans a rise late in the first, hammering Detroit’s Ryan Sproul with a hit that send him flying into his own bench.

Seconds later, it was 2-1 Edmonton after newcomer David Desharnais won a faceoff back to Adam Larsson and his point shot was tipped in by Kassian.

There was no scoring in the second period, with Edmonton holding a 27-12 edge in shots after 40 minutes.

The Oilers took a 3-1 lead seven minutes into the third as Eberle picked off a pass and beat Mrazek on a backhand shot.

Detroit cut into that lead midway through the third as Helm got a breakaway and put a shot through Talbot’s legs.

Edmonton made it 4-2 with six minutes left as Leon Draisaitl put it in front to Maroon for his 21st of the season.

The Red Wings forced a terse final 35 seconds after Larkin scored with Detroit’s goalie pulled.