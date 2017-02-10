Mobile
Corey Perry scores twice in Ducks’ 5-2 win over Sabres

Anaheim player cuts major slump by ending six-game goal drought

Gulf News
 

Buffalo: Corey Perry scored twice and added an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game skid with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Rickard Rakell scored to break a 1-1 tie 55 seconds into the third period, Antoine Vermette and Andrew Cogliano, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Ducks, who were 0-2-1 in opening a six-game road trip. John Gibson stopped 22 shots to earn his second win in his past six appearances. Anaheim also picked up their 68th point to move two ahead of third-place Edmonton in the Pacific Division standings.

Perry broke out of a major slump by ending a six-game goal drought and scoring for just the fourth time 26 games. It also marked his first multigoal game since scoring three times in a 4-2 win over Los Angeles last February 28.

Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, who lost in regulation at home for the first time since a 4-2 defeat to Boston on December 29. The Sabres had gone 6-0-1 since, including a 5-4 overtime win over San Jose on Tuesday in which Buffalo overcame a three-goal deficit in the final 12 minutes of the third period.

