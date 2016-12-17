Capitals blow away Hurricanes to notch another win

Washington Capitals forward T. J. Oshie (77) is congratulated by teammates after his third period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.

Raleigh: T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the shootout and the Washington Capitals earned their sixth straight win by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Friday.

Oshie also scored the tying goal on a deflection with 6:04 left, Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 14th goal and Justin Williams also scored for the Capitals.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk scored and rookie Sebastian Aho had two assists, but the Hurricanes had their seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Oshie beat Cam Ward high on Washington’s first attempt in the shootout, and after Jaccob Slavin hit the post with a backhand to start the second round, Kuznetsov put a backhand high past Ward to end it.

Ward made 23 saves for the Hurricanes. Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for Washington.

Sam Gagner got his fifth goal in five games, Zach Werenski continued his impressive rookie season with two assists and Columbus beat Calgary 4-1 for their eighth straight win.

Boone Jenner, Brandon Saad and Matt Calvert also scored for Columbus, who own the NHL’s best winning percentage at .750. The streaking Blue Jackets are 13-1-2 in their last 16.

The streak is tied for the second-longest ever for Columbus, who are in third place in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division with 42 points.

Werenski has 20 points on the season, tied for fourth among rookies. He has six more points than the closest defenceman.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves and won his seventh straight start.

Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, and Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots.

Tyler Toffoli scored a minute into overtime, helping Los Angeles end Pittsburgh’s seven-game winning streak 1-0.

The Kings have won three of four overall and four straight against the Penguins. Toffoli got his eighth goal, and Peter Budaj stopped 39 shots for his third shutout of the season.

Matt Murray made his fifth straight start and had 27 saves for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had won nine of 11 and six straight at home.

Toffoli scored on a 3-on-1, taking a pass from defenceman Alec Martinez before skating to the top of the crease and lifting a wrist shot that beat Murray to the glove side.

David Schlemko, Patrick Marleau, Timo Meier and Melker Karlsson scored to chase Carey Price in the second period, and San Jose beat Montreal 4-2.

Looking for his 250th victory, Price was pulled after conceding the four goals on 18 shots. Al Montoya made five saves in relief.

Brian Flynn and Jeff Petry scored in the third period for Montreal. The Canadiens are 1-7-1 against San Jose in the last six years.

Martin Jones made 26 saves for San Jose. The Sharks have won four in a row, starting their four-game trip with shootout victories in Toronto and Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Rasmus Ristolainen scored 42 seconds into overtime to give Buffalo a 3-2 victory over New York.

Johan Larsson and Matt Moulson also scored, and Ristolainen had his team-leading 19th assist to help the Sabres win their second straight game. Robin Lehner made 33 saves.

Ryan Strome and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Jean-Francois Berube made 34 saves in his first start of the season. The Islanders have lost four in a row.

Reilly Smith scored a short-handed goal to break a third-period tie, and Florida beat reeling Colorado 3-1.

Jason Demers had a goal and an assist, and Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers. James Reimer made 30 saves.

Jaromir Jagr didn’t assist on any of the Florida goals and remains three points behind Mark Messier for second place on the NHL’s career scoring list. Jagr has 1,884 points and now returns home for five games as he tries to pass the Hall of Famer.

Bo Horvat scored the winning goal off a lucky bounce in the third period, helping Vancouver beat Tampa Bay 4-2.

Ryan Miller had 25 saves and Brandon Sutter, Luca Sbisa and Alexandre Burrows also scored for Vancouver. Loui Eriksson and Markus Granlund added two assists.

Victor Hedman and Cory Conacher scored for Tampa Bay, who have won only twice in their last 10 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 stops.