Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Capitals blow away Hurricanes to notch another win

Gagner keeps up his goalscoring run as Blue Jackets beat Flames

Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Washington Capitals forward T. J. Oshie (77) is congratulated by teammates after his third period goal against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena.
Gulf News
 

Raleigh: T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored in the shootout and the Washington Capitals earned their sixth straight win by beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Friday.

Oshie also scored the tying goal on a deflection with 6:04 left, Alex Ovechkin scored his team-leading 14th goal and Justin Williams also scored for the Capitals.

Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk scored and rookie Sebastian Aho had two assists, but the Hurricanes had their seven-game home winning streak snapped.

Oshie beat Cam Ward high on Washington’s first attempt in the shootout, and after Jaccob Slavin hit the post with a backhand to start the second round, Kuznetsov put a backhand high past Ward to end it.

Ward made 23 saves for the Hurricanes. Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for Washington.

Sam Gagner got his fifth goal in five games, Zach Werenski continued his impressive rookie season with two assists and Columbus beat Calgary 4-1 for their eighth straight win.

Boone Jenner, Brandon Saad and Matt Calvert also scored for Columbus, who own the NHL’s best winning percentage at .750. The streaking Blue Jackets are 13-1-2 in their last 16.

The streak is tied for the second-longest ever for Columbus, who are in third place in the highly competitive Metropolitan Division with 42 points.

Werenski has 20 points on the season, tied for fourth among rookies. He has six more points than the closest defenceman.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves and won his seventh straight start.

Sean Monahan scored for Calgary, and Chad Johnson stopped 25 shots.

Tyler Toffoli scored a minute into overtime, helping Los Angeles end Pittsburgh’s seven-game winning streak 1-0.

The Kings have won three of four overall and four straight against the Penguins. Toffoli got his eighth goal, and Peter Budaj stopped 39 shots for his third shutout of the season.

Matt Murray made his fifth straight start and had 27 saves for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had won nine of 11 and six straight at home.

Toffoli scored on a 3-on-1, taking a pass from defenceman Alec Martinez before skating to the top of the crease and lifting a wrist shot that beat Murray to the glove side.

David Schlemko, Patrick Marleau, Timo Meier and Melker Karlsson scored to chase Carey Price in the second period, and San Jose beat Montreal 4-2.

Looking for his 250th victory, Price was pulled after conceding the four goals on 18 shots. Al Montoya made five saves in relief.

Brian Flynn and Jeff Petry scored in the third period for Montreal. The Canadiens are 1-7-1 against San Jose in the last six years.

Martin Jones made 26 saves for San Jose. The Sharks have won four in a row, starting their four-game trip with shootout victories in Toronto and Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Rasmus Ristolainen scored 42 seconds into overtime to give Buffalo a 3-2 victory over New York.

Johan Larsson and Matt Moulson also scored, and Ristolainen had his team-leading 19th assist to help the Sabres win their second straight game. Robin Lehner made 33 saves.

Ryan Strome and Alan Quine scored for New York, and Jean-Francois Berube made 34 saves in his first start of the season. The Islanders have lost four in a row.

Reilly Smith scored a short-handed goal to break a third-period tie, and Florida beat reeling Colorado 3-1.

Jason Demers had a goal and an assist, and Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers. James Reimer made 30 saves.

Jaromir Jagr didn’t assist on any of the Florida goals and remains three points behind Mark Messier for second place on the NHL’s career scoring list. Jagr has 1,884 points and now returns home for five games as he tries to pass the Hall of Famer.

Bo Horvat scored the winning goal off a lucky bounce in the third period, helping Vancouver beat Tampa Bay 4-2.

Ryan Miller had 25 saves and Brandon Sutter, Luca Sbisa and Alexandre Burrows also scored for Vancouver. Loui Eriksson and Markus Granlund added two assists.

Victor Hedman and Cory Conacher scored for Tampa Bay, who have won only twice in their last 10 games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 stops.

 

Fact Box

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles 1, Pittsburgh 0, OT

Buffalo 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Washington 4, Carolina 3, SO

San Jose 4, Montreal 2

Columbus 4, Calgary 1

Florida 3, Colorado 1

Vancouver 4, Tampa Bay 2

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Oilers end 25-game skid vs Coyotes with 3-2 win

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed