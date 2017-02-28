Canadiens rally to beat Devils in overtime on Galchenyuk goal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Canadiens rally to beat Devils in overtime on Galchenyuk goal

Coach Julien delighted with the points rather than the performance

Gulf News
 

Newark: The Montreal Canadiens found a way to win despite basically showing up for only the third period and overtime against the New Jersey Devils.

Alex Galchenyuk scored on a powerplay at 2:54 of overtime and the Canadiens rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit for a 4-3 victory on Monday night to win consecutive games for the first time since early January.

“We need to play better and there’s no doubt about that,” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. “But what you take from this game is two points that are important in the standings, and the character we showed in the third.

“We have to realise you can’t just show up and start playing hockey in the final 20 minutes because you’re not going to beat many teams.”

The Canadiens won because their best players stepped up after they fell behind by 2-0 and 3-1 margins in the third period.

Coupled with Ottawa’s loss to Tampa Bay, it gave Montreal a four-point lead in the Atlantic Division. The Senators have played two fewer games.

Alexander Radulov, who assisted on the final three goals, got the Canadiens on the board just 11 seconds after John Moore put New Jersey ahead 2-0 and Max Pacioretty got his 30th and 31st in the final 11:23 of regulation, tying the game at 3-all with 51.8 seconds to go.

“We knew we were still in the game,” said goaltender Al Montoya, who made 34 saves.

“We hadn’t played our best hockey at all and as a group we knew we could be better and our leadership stepped up and at the end of the day that’s the story.”

The game winner came with Devils defenceman Damon Severson serving a two-minute hooking penalty.

The Canadiens kept the puck in the zone and Galchenyuk eventually beat Cory Schneider with a shot from the top of the right circle.

“It was a big team win,” Galchenyuk said. “Lot of guys chipped in on a lot of the key goals, Rads, Patch. We never stopped believing in this locker room. It wasn’t going our way, but we stuck together and knew to keep going and find a way to win and we did.”

Kyle Palmieri, John Moore and Travis Zajac scored for the Devils, who have lost four straight games (0-2-2), the past two in overtime. Cory Schneider made 29 saves.

With the Canadiens’ net empty, Pacioretty tied the game with 51.8 seconds left in regulation. His shot from the right circle that might have hit off Devils defenceman Ben Lovejoy and trickled over the goal line before New Jersey captain Andy Greene could pull it out of the net.

Schneider said Pacioretty’s game-tying goal bounced off one of his own players in front and the game winner was tipped.

“Sometimes those are the breaks go against you,” he said.

 

NHL results

Monday’s games

Montreal 4 New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 5 Ottawa 1

Minnesota 5 Los Angeles 4

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

NHL results

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Detroit in last-gasp win over Vancouver

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays