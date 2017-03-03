Mobile
Byron scores in dying seconds to spoil Subban’s return

Former Canadian delighted to back with the Predators but side can’t take a win away with them

Gulf News
 

Montreal: Paul Byron scored with just eight seconds left to lift Montreal to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, spoiling the return of former Canadian P.K. Subban to the Bell Centre.

The crowd of 21,000 cheered and chanted “P.K.! P.K.!” as the Nashville Predators let Subban take a solo spin around the ice during the warm-ups Thursday night.

It was Subban’s first game against his former NHL team and his first head-to-head matchup against Shea Weber, the player he was dealt for in the off-season’s biggest trade.

Just before the opening faceoff, the Canadiens honoured an emotional Subban with a video featuring highlights from his six years in a Montreal jersey.

“You talk to guys and their careers are over and that is what they miss. They miss coming to the rink and there is always a buzz in Montreal,” Subban said.

Subban played 24 minutes and had one assist, five blocked shots and five hits, while Weber played 22 minutes and had no points but was a plus one and had three blocked shots.

Weber plays a tougher more physical defensive style than the smooth skating, puck carrying Subban.

The early returns have the Canadiens winning the trade as the 31-year-old Weber has 37 points in 64 games. Subban has 30 points in 47 games but missed some time in December with an injury.

Weber’s Canadiens also have a better record as they are in first place with 80 points while the Predators are third in their division with 73.

It is not surprising Weber has had such a big impact in his first year with the Habs as he was one the top two defencemen on Canada’s gold medal team at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Subban was also on the team but hardly played in the tournament.

Brendan Gallagher also scored for Montreal, while Ryan Ellis scored for the Predators.

Carey Price made 24 saves for the Canadiens, who won their fourth straight.

 

Fact Box

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 6 Arizona 3

Washington 1 New Jersey 0

N.Y. Rangers 2 Boston 1

Philadelphia 2 Florida 1, SO

Columbus 1 Minnesota 0

Ottawa 2 Colorado 1

Montreal 2 Nashville 1

N.Y. Islanders 5 Dallas 4

Los Angeles 3 Toronto 2, SO

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1

