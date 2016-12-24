Mobile
Bobrovsky stands out to take Columbus home

Minnesota and Penguins feature among day’s winners

Gulf News
 

Columbus, Ohio: Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Friday night for their 12th straight win.

Columbus improved to 23-5-4, the best start in franchise history. They have not lost since November 26. Montreal, which outshot Columbus 37-24, fell to 21-9-4.

It was Bobrovsky’s NHL-best 20th win. He kept Columbus in the game despite an apathetic third period in which the Blue Jackets took just five shots.

Sam Gagner put Columbus on the board at 17:50 of the first period, 16 seconds into a Canadiens bench minor for too many men on the ice. It was his 15th goal on the season.

Brandon Saad made it 2-0 with his 13th goal of the season just 1:22 into the second.

Montreal controlled much of the third, and Jeff Petry scored at 9:08.

In New York, Mikko Koivu, Nino Niederreiter and Marco Scandella scored in a strong burst early in the second period, and Minnesota earned its franchise-record 10th straight win 7-4.

Mikael Granlund, Jason Zucker, Matt Dumba and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild (21-8-4), who chased Henrik Lundqvist with four goals on 13 shots.

Coyle added three assists, while Koivu and Zucker had three points apiece. Eric Staal (two assists) and Granlund both finished with two points.

Minnesota’s Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves in his seventh start of the season. Chris Kreider had two goals for the Rangers, and Ryan McDonagh and Derek Stepan also scored.

Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 24th goal and the Penguins rebounded nicely from their worst performance of the season to win 4-1.

Chad Ruhwedel got the first goal of his career for Pittsburgh. Eric Fehr and Patric Hornqvist also scored for the Penguins, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 22 saves.

The Penguins improved to 8-0-1 in their last nine home games while offering an immediate response after getting crushed 7-1 in Columbus on Thursday.

Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Cory Schneider stopped 35 shots.

 

Results

Friday’s results

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1

Columbus 2, Montreal 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Rangers 4

Carolina 3, Boston 2, OT

Detroit 4, Florida 3, SO

Colorado 2, Chicago 1, OT

Dallas 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

Calgary 4, Vancouver 1

Toronto 4, Arizona 1

San Jose 3, Edmonton 2, OT

