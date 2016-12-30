Mobile
Blue Jackets now tied for fourth longest winning streak ever in the NHL

Wennberg double helps down the Jets 5-3

Gulf News
 

Winnipeg: Alexander Wennberg had two goals and Brandon Saad also scored, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games.

Columbus have tied for the fourth longest winning streak ever in the NHL and are closing in on the record 17 set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93. The Jackets next play at Minnesota on Saturday night, and the Wild have won 12 straight, setting up the first meeting between clubs with such long streaks.

Nick Foligno and Lukas Sedlak also scored for Columbus, and Foligno and Zach Werenski each had a pair of assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for his 23rd win of the season.

Shawn Matthias, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault scored for Winnipeg, and Michael Hutchinson turned aside 30 shots.

Meanwhile, Erik Haula scored midway through the third period to help Minnesota hold off New York 6-4 for their 12th victory in a row.

Marco Scandella, Chris Stewart, Jared Spurgeon, Jordan Schroeder and Mikael Granlund also scored for Minnesota, who had a franchise-record three goals in 80 seconds in the second period.

The Wild’s Devan Dubnyk allowed more than three goals for the first time this season but made 23 saves to win his 10th straight start.

Haula put Minnesota ahead 5-4 with his sixth goal after Nino Niederreiter’s shot deflected off Haula’s leg. New York’s Brock Nelson scored twice in 42 seconds early in the period to tie it.

 

Fact Box

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey 2, Washington 1, SO

Boston 4, Buffalo 2

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT

Montreal 3, Florida 2, OT

Columbus 5, Winnipeg 3

Chicago 3, Nashville 2

Detroit 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Dallas 4, Colorado 2

Edmonton 3, Los Angeles 1

N.Y. Rangers 6, Arizona 3

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

