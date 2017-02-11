Zayed Cup heads to frozen lake of St Moritz

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Zayed Cup heads to frozen lake of St Moritz

Eight Arabian horses to contest the Mansoor Festival event over a mile

Gulf News
 

St Moritz, Switzerland: The premier race series of the HH Shaikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival — the Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup — kicks off on the snow tracks of the frozen lake of St Moritz in Switzerland on Sunday.

Eight horses including some regular runners and past winners in the Festival contest the mile’s distance (1600 metres) on the snow tracks, which will once again prove the versatility of the Purebred Arabian horse.

Dutch trainer Karin van den Bos has two great champions in Athlete Del Sol under Alexander Pietsch and Alibaba Del Sol under Daniel Porcu, both in with a chance on Sunday.

Trainer Michal Borkowski also has a pair of runners in Estarion under Nicolas Guilbert and Esid in Zamour under Bauyrzhan Murzabayev.

But Swiss trainer Franziska Aeschbacher has the remaining four runners and it will be a great battle for the big prize on Sunday. Her runners include Nil Ashal under Tim Burgin, Nil Aziz under Vaclav Janacek, Nil Kamla under Raphael Lingg and Nil Alamoon under Astrid Wullschleger, the last named jockey being a winner of the HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies World Championship final two years ago.

Sunday’s race kick-starts the 2017 campaign in the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup.

The HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival is sustained by the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority and coordinated by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGNSwitzerland

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Switzerland
follow this tag on MGN
abu dhabi tourism authorityzayed remembered

Also In Horse Racing

Mullen creates history with Cup double

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai