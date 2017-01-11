Mobile
Wizard aiming to prove that age is no barrier

Seemar-trained veteran can cast a spell on rivals in Dubawi Stakes at Carnival

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Reynaldothewizard is the only horse to win the Dubai Stakes more than once. His three wins came in 2013, 2015 and 2016. He also won the Golden Shaheen in 2013.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Twelve months ago Reynaldothewizard proved that he can run rings round his younger rivals by sensationally winning a third Listed Dubawi Stakes at the age of ten.

The son of Speightstown, who is now a year older, will once again be aiming to establish that there is no such thing as being past your prime in horse racing, as he takes on six respectable challengers in Thursday’s renewal of the 1,200 metre dirt contest that leads up to the $2 million (Dh7.35 million) Dubai Golden Shaheen on the Dubai World Cup card.

Among his opponents are Muarrab, who finished a well-beaten fifth in the race last season but would go on to reverse the form and capture the Golden Shaheen.

Richard Mullen, stable jockey to Reynaldo’s mindful handler Satish Seemar, has been on board on all 19 occasions that he has run in the UAE since his final outing in 2008 when previously trained by Eoin Harty in America for owners Zabeel Racing International Inc.

“He is a smashing old horse who loves it at Meydan,” said Bhupat Seemar, assistant trainer to his uncle Satish. “He seems in the same kind of form at home as he was before winning this last year when we thought he would need the run.

“Obviously he is another year older and on seasonal debut but he will, hopefully, run another big race.”

Muarrab, who is trained by Emirati Musabah Al Muhairi, was second to the Doug Watson-trained My Catch on his seasonal debut mid-December when shouldering a penalty over this 1200m course and distance.

Al Muhairi said he needed that run and is looking forward to his charge running a big race under British champion jockey Jim Crowley.

“I am really looking forward to riding him,” said Crowley, the newly commissioned rider to Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

“His form is obviously very good, conditions suit and his trainer seems very happy with him.”

Watson has his string in rousing form and dual Meydan scorer Desert Force must surely have strong claims despite making his first UAE start over six furlongs.

“We were undecided whether to try him over 1200m or 1600m,” said Watson. “This race, with a small field, looked a great opportunity to try the shorter trip to see where we stand with him looking ahead.”

“This is a lot tougher task over a new trip in a stronger race, but we are very happy with him and looking forward to seeing how he goes.”

The Dubawi Stakes has attracted two interesting sprinters who are trained in Ireland.

Moviestam represents Eddie Lynam, famous for his exploits with multiple Group 1 winning speedball Sole Power and Mick Halford who three years ago saddled Certerach to land the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.

“He is an exciting addition to our team as he is a real dirt horse,” said Halford, of the dual Grade 1 winner from America. “We ran him in Korea in September but he just did not act on the deep sand there but Meydan should be much more to his liking and he seems in good form.”

Thursday’s card also features six handicaps and an interesting-looking contest for maidens.

Racing starts at 6.30pm.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Dubai World Cup
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Dubai World Cup
