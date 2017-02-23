Teenage Sensation Al Merri wins 2017 Gamilati Endurance Cup

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Teenage Sensation Al Merri wins 2017 Gamilati Endurance Cup

The 17-year-old, delighted with his win on Raya, is first congratulated by Shaikh Mohammad

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Hamdan Ahmad Al Merri and his mare, Raya, emerged the winners of the sixth Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares sponsored by Al Tayer Motors Thursday, a 119km ride held at the purpose-built Dubai International Endurance City.

The 17-year-old, who has been riding since the age of six, was first congratulated by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, following his victory which stopped the clock in at 4:23.45.

Speaking after the win Al Merri said: “This is a very special win for me, I have been training very hard, and have waited a whole year for this race. My horse is a strong horse and credit must go to her as well, I have been riding with her for a year now and she has done a really good job.

“I am glad I won this race, I have had very good support from my whole team, now I am looking ahead to the His Highness Crown Prince Endurance Cup and I really hope I can perform at a high level there too.”

The first group of competitors embarked upon the 119km, 4 loop course at 7am, and leading the pack at the end of the first loop, which was 39km long, was local rider Ghaith Abdul Wahid Khamis Rubaiya aboard Buhoor. The winner, Al Merri, chose to start slow, and was fifth at this stage.

But in the three following loops, which were 32km, 30km and 18km respectively, it was the pairing of Al Merri and the 10-year-old grey, Raya, who held on to a winning lead with an average speed of just over 27km per hour. This is the second career win for the rider and a first for the mare, who is owned by Hamdan Saeed Jabber and trained by Rashid Bin Shafya.

In second place was Spanish female rider Naroa Calvo Ibanez aboard the nine-year-old Shagaf from the M7 Stables trained by Abdullah Al Subose. Ibanez and Shagaf fluctuated, holding fourth through the first loop, dropping to eleventh in the second, going on to catch up with the leader in the final two loops and maintaining second place in both.

Coming in a couple of minutes behind the Spanish rider was UAE’s Salem Hamad Al Ketbi, aboard Al Teheebah, also from the M7 Stables and prepared by Al Subose.

A total of 122 runnduncaers started the sixth running of the prestigious Gamilati Endurance Cup, which was first run in 2012, and named by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, after the Godolphin-trained flat race mare, Gamilati, who claimed the 2012 UAE 1,000 Guineas and UAE 1,000 Guineas Trial at Meydan Racecourse.

The next big event on the endurance calendar is the HH Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival which is scheduled to take place between March 13-18 at the DIEC. Three main rides feature in the festival — including a 90km ride especially for women riders, a 100km ride catering to local private stables and individual riders, and the finale, which is the CEI** 120km ride on March 18 where some key players in the international endurance racing scene are expected to participate.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Pender stars at FBMA Show Jumping Cup

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free