Shadwell support Hamdan Award races in Chile

Races form part of the tour to visit 10 countries around the world

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Club Hípico de Santiago, a thoroughbred horse race track in Santiago, Chile, will on Friday host the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Awards series for Purebred Arabians.

The race meet will be held under the banner of Shadwell Farm, the breeding arm of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance.

The races form part of the awards tour to visit 10 countries around the world and this is the second time that it is being held in South America.

Shadwell already sponsor races in Peru, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil in South America, as well as the United Stales, Britain, Italy, Germany and Australia.

A delegation headed by Mirza Al Sayegh, Shadwell Chairman and Director of Shaikh Hamdan’s Office, has arrived in Chile to oversee the final preparations for the high-profile weekend race meeting.

Also part of the organising committee are Richard Lancaster, Shadwell Stud Director, Abdullah Al Ansari and Masoud Saleh.

Speaking ahead of the event Al Sayegh said: “Based on the directives of His Highness Shaikh Hamdan, the global award for Arabian horses continues its march of success and race meetings and initiatives like these are witnessing a constant growth.

“The races provide a great opportunity for members of Shadwell to meet a number of horse owners and breeders of Purebred Arabian horses in South America.

“Shadwell Farm is working diligently to enhance its presence in the horse breeding markets in Chile and other South American countries,” he added.

