Selvaratnam pins hopes on Forjatt In Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile

Forjatt and Paul Hanagan trained by Druba Selvaratnam win race 3 Horse Racing From Jebel Ali.

Dubai: Veteran handler Dhruba Selvaratnam will hope to realise the dream of a lifetime should his stable flag-bearer Forjatt win a second Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, the showpiece race of the season at Jebel Ali Racecourse, in it’s 25th anniversary year.

Forjatt has been one of the stars of the stable which held its first-ever race meeting in 1992 under the patronage of Major General Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security.

Trained on the track by Selvaratnam, Forjatt faces ten rivals in the 1600 metre contest which carries a handsome purse of Dh575,000.

The race, which is sponsored by Shadwell, the breeding arm of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who has been a long supporter of racing at Jebel Ali, is the highlight of a six race card forming part of the ongoing 25th anniversary celebrations of Jebel Ali Racecourse.

Winner of the race in 2014, Forjatt was then first past the post in 2015 only to be disqualified subsequently having tested positive for a prohibited substance. Forjatt returned in 2016 to finish second in the same race.

He has had three outings so far this season, with two solid efforts at Abu Dhabi and a third in the prep for Friday’s race when he carried a penalty. The Jebel Ali Mile will be his fourth start of the season.

Stable jockey Chris Hayes, who takes the ride, has been quietly optimistic of his chances given the form that the evergreen Forjatt is currently enjoying.

“He has been doing nothing but impress during morning track work,” said Hayes. “Obviously this race represents a big test given the depth and quality of the field, but we have got to be confident as he is a really classy sort.”

Selvaratnam rarely talks up the prospects of winning, but sounded buoyant of Forjatt’s chances.

“He is in very good form and we could not be happier with his work,” said the veteran handler, who is also celebrating his 25th anniversary in training at Jebel Ali. “Obviously he is a nine-year-old now and getting older but conditions clearly suit him and it would be a dream come true to win this race in such a special year for us all at Jebel Ali.”

The main threat could come from the Mike de Kock-trained Saltarin Dubai, a Grade 1 winner in his native Argentina and the mount of Pat Cosgrave,

Sixth on his debut for the South African trainer a fortnight ago at Meydan, Saltrain Dubai is seeking to become the first international winner of the Jebel Ali Mile.

“Obviously he has a penalty which makes his task more difficult,” said De Kock. “We were pleased enough with his first run and he stays further so the stiff uphill finish should be in his favour.”

“It is a valuable prize and looks a good race for him.”

Shaikh Hamdan’s famous blue and white silks, carried to victory in this race last year by Sefri, will be seen on Friday by retained jockey Jim Crowley who rides Nolohay.

Trained by Musabbeh Al Muhairi, who sent out four of the last six winners of the race, he was fifth in the prep on his seasonal debut, which was his only run of the campaign thus far and his first visit to Jebel Ai.

Al Muhairi also runs Art Wave, the mount of stable jockey Fernando Jara, and a five times winner at Jebel Ali.

Also doubly represented are Doug Watson and Ali Rashid Al Rayhi. The latter landed the prep with Good Trip but he ran at Meydan last week so the trainer relies on Trinity Force, the choice of Tadhg O’Shea and Beachy Head who will be ridden by Richard Mullen.

Pat Dobbs elects to ride Just A Penny for Watson, leaving Sam Hitchcott to partner Shamaal Nibras and both look to hold claims in a wide open contest.

The finale is a 1000m conditions race and last year’s Jebel Ali Sprint winner, Selvaratnam’s Morawij, heads the weights.

His ten opponents include Spin Cycle, victorious in that same Listed sprint in 2011 for Satish Seemar.