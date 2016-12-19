Oman champion clinches Abu Dhabi Championship

Abu Dhabi: Oman-based trainer Said Al Badi made his presence felt in the UAE straight away with the authoritative win of Maisoor in the featured 1600m Listed Abu Dhabi Championship at the Abu Dhabi Race Course on Sunday.

Maisoor, unbeaten after five starts on dirt in Muscat, was in a class of its own and Anas Al Siyabi had very little trouble in setting up the early pace and powering ahead to finish once they hit the home turn.

“I would not say we were confident, but certainly hopeful. You never know how good the races, he has been winning, are. But we think he is a really nice horse and we are absolutely delighted with that performance. It is also a good advert for the strength of racing in Oman,” said an elated Al Badi, adding that he was not sure where they will go next.

“We will have to digest this effort but we now have a lot of options with an exciting horse,” added Al Badi.

Finishing second, 10 lengths behind, was Ernst Oertel’s Af Al Sajanjle ridden by Richard Mullen while another short head behind on third was Duc De Faust led by Patrick Dobbs.

In the opening race of the evening, the Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic 1400m Prestige contest, owner and breeder Khalifa Al Nabooda’s filly AF Marrah, trained by Oertel and ridden by Mullen, finished six and quarter lengths ahead of second-placed Es Tango ridden by Sam Hitchcott. Jose Santiago on Shah Jahan De Rodaim stood third another two and quarter lengths behind.

“She ran very well the first time and we thought she would win on her second start but nothing went right that day.

“She has had a little break and Ernst and his team deserve a lot of credit as she has really bounced back here and, hopefully, she is a smart filly,” said a pleased-looking Mullen.

Al Nabooda completed his brace as a breeder when the Musabbeh Al Mheiri-trained AF Monsef won the 1400m Abu Dhabi Colts Classic.

AF Monsef, after winning on his debut for Al Nabooda, was purchased by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance. In his first start for the new owner, he was third but on Sunday AF Monsef lived up to his expectations.

Dane O’Neill, who led AF Monsef to win by 4.5 lengths, revealed: “I rode him on his last start and the race just did not pan out for him, whereas today everything went smoothly.

“I was pretty confident throughout to be honest as I was always travelling well and knew I had plenty of horse under me. When I asked him, he responded very well and we think he is a nice colt going forward.”

In the only Thoroughbred race of the evening — 2400m handicap, Satish Seemar with Champion Jockey Tadhg O’Shea registered an authoritative victory on Carbon Dating. Once they hit the front, they were in total control till the end.

“Full credit to Satish and his team. This horse really seems to have turned a corner and now just relaxes in his races which makes my job so much easier.

“He really loves the turf track here at Abu Dhabi and hopefully is a horse for the big Abu Dhabi Championship at the end of the season. We would like to think he is a Meydan Carnival horse in the interim,” said O’Shea.

The only Purebred Arabian handicap on the card was won by Tha’er ridden by Hitchcott after a close dual. Tm Ac-Dc ridden by Adrie De Vries was a neck behind on second while O’Shea on Mh Tawag came third.

Results: Race 1: PA — Prestige 1400M (a7F) — Turf AED 110,000: 1st Af Marrah (E Oertel) Richard Mullen, 2nd Es Tango, 3rd Shah Jahan De Rodaim. Timing: 01:31:91; Race 2: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic PA — Prestige 1400M (a7F) — Turf AED 110,000: 1st Af Monsef (Al Mheiri) Dane O’Neill, 2nd Af Maher, 3rd Ifraaj. Timing: 01:30:52; Race 3: Abu Dhabi Championship PA — Listed 1600M (a8F) — Turf AED 180,000: 1st Maisoor (Al Badi) Anas Al Siyabi, 2nd Af Al Sajanjle, 3rd Duc De Faust. Timing: 01:42:16; Race 4: Al Falah TB — Handicap 2400M (a12F) — Turf AED 100,000: 1st Carbon Dating (S Seemar) Tadhg O’Shea, 2nd Mustahdaf, 3rd Shaakis. Timing: 02:26:96; Race 5: Wathba Stud Farm Cup For Private Owners Only PA — Handicap 1400M (a7F) — Turf AED 70,000: 1st Tha’Er (Al Mazrouei) Sam Hitchcott, 2nd Tm Ac-Dc, 3rd Mh Tawag. Timing: 01:31:46; Race 6: Al Khaleej Al Arabi PA — Maiden 1600M (a8F) — Turf AED 80,000: 1st Majdd (Al Mehairbi) Patrick Dobbs, 2nd Brooklin Jet D’Azrak, 3rd Aasal Al Reef. Timing: 01:45:18.