Oertel-trained AF Thobor dominates Al Ain’s meeting

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oertel-trained AF Thobor dominates Al Ain’s meeting

He has actually won that in good style, trainer says

Gulf News
 

Al Ain: The featured 1000m handicap at Al Ain on Friday was turned into a one horse race when the Ernst Oertel-trained AF Thobor led from the outset and was never headed under Richard Mullen.

On paper an ultra-competitive race, Mullen’s mount made short work of the opposition.

Third and second, over the same course and distance behind re-opposing duo RB Goliath and Ubu Al Mels respectively on his previous two outings, he had this race in the bag shortly after halfway.

“I was always travelling very strongly,” said Mullen. “He has actually won that in good style and was quite impressive.”

The jockey was completing a double having already landed the only Thoroughbred contest, a 1400m handicap, aboard the Satish Seemar-trained Seastrom, whom he produced to lead about 300m from home and was then resolute to maintain the advantage.

“He is a new horse in the yard this season and has taken a few runs to settle in and get used to dirt racing,” said Mullen.

“This was just his fourth start for us and he also ran well on turf at Abu Dhabi last time when I did not ride him.

“Now he has opened his local account it would be nice to think he can build on this.”

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his Al Asayl-based trainer Eric Lemartinel, have been in great form in recent weeks and supplied both first and second in a 2000m conditions race. Champion Jockey, Tadhg O’Shea, unleashed Iffraaj to lead in the dying strides and deny stable companion, RB Burning Ash and Gerald Avranche.

“We were very hopeful as Iffraaj won nicely here last time,” said Lemartinel. “We think a lot of him and it was a good effort as RB Burning Ash is a nice horse.” O’Shea added: “This 2000m on dirt is really what he needs and this, against the older horses for the first time, is a step up for him.

“It is the first time he has had to battle and hopefully he can progress again.”

An hour later, the same connections were celebrating a 1-2-3 with, again, O’Shea choosing the right one and partnering Darius Du Paon who made his second start a winning one in a 1400m maiden. He was chased home by his stable companions Mushrif and Jeemi.

“We thought we had some good chances in this race and so it proved,” said Lemartinel. “Darius Du Paon ran very well when third on his one previous start and did this well today.”

O’Shea completed a treble when basically leading from start to finish in a 1000m maiden aboard ES Fatek, trained by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi.

Having just his second career start, after a promising debut seconds over 1200m at Sharjah when showing plenty of speed, this drop to the minimum trip clearly suited. “He is just very quick in his grade,” said O’Shea. “I was always happy out in front and he just kept on going all the way to the line to win nicely.”

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Maitha upbeat about UAE’s strong performance

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads