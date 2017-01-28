Oertel-trained AF Thobor dominates Al Ain’s meeting

Al Ain: The featured 1000m handicap at Al Ain on Friday was turned into a one horse race when the Ernst Oertel-trained AF Thobor led from the outset and was never headed under Richard Mullen.

On paper an ultra-competitive race, Mullen’s mount made short work of the opposition.

Third and second, over the same course and distance behind re-opposing duo RB Goliath and Ubu Al Mels respectively on his previous two outings, he had this race in the bag shortly after halfway.

“I was always travelling very strongly,” said Mullen. “He has actually won that in good style and was quite impressive.”

The jockey was completing a double having already landed the only Thoroughbred contest, a 1400m handicap, aboard the Satish Seemar-trained Seastrom, whom he produced to lead about 300m from home and was then resolute to maintain the advantage.

“He is a new horse in the yard this season and has taken a few runs to settle in and get used to dirt racing,” said Mullen.

“This was just his fourth start for us and he also ran well on turf at Abu Dhabi last time when I did not ride him.

“Now he has opened his local account it would be nice to think he can build on this.”

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his Al Asayl-based trainer Eric Lemartinel, have been in great form in recent weeks and supplied both first and second in a 2000m conditions race. Champion Jockey, Tadhg O’Shea, unleashed Iffraaj to lead in the dying strides and deny stable companion, RB Burning Ash and Gerald Avranche.

“We were very hopeful as Iffraaj won nicely here last time,” said Lemartinel. “We think a lot of him and it was a good effort as RB Burning Ash is a nice horse.” O’Shea added: “This 2000m on dirt is really what he needs and this, against the older horses for the first time, is a step up for him.

“It is the first time he has had to battle and hopefully he can progress again.”

An hour later, the same connections were celebrating a 1-2-3 with, again, O’Shea choosing the right one and partnering Darius Du Paon who made his second start a winning one in a 1400m maiden. He was chased home by his stable companions Mushrif and Jeemi.

“We thought we had some good chances in this race and so it proved,” said Lemartinel. “Darius Du Paon ran very well when third on his one previous start and did this well today.”

O’Shea completed a treble when basically leading from start to finish in a 1000m maiden aboard ES Fatek, trained by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi.

Having just his second career start, after a promising debut seconds over 1200m at Sharjah when showing plenty of speed, this drop to the minimum trip clearly suited. “He is just very quick in his grade,” said O’Shea. “I was always happy out in front and he just kept on going all the way to the line to win nicely.”