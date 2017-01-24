Naeve eclipses rivals in Sharjah Ruler Cup Grand Prix

The Dh750,000 Sharjah HH Ruler Cup International Show pjumping championships has established itself as one of the best events of its kind in the region.

Sharjah: Jörg Naeve. a long-serving member of the German national team, bagged top honours at the CSI3*-W Sharjah Ruler Cup Grand Prix, a leg of the Arab League World Cup series, that was the highlight of the Dh750,000 Sharjah HH Ruler Cup International Showpjumping championships.

Presented by Longines, the showpiece event featured 24 riders and eight of them produced clear rounds over the World Cup track to move on to the jump-off.

Against the clock, it was 50-year-old Naeve aboard the 16-year-old super grey mare Carena 11 that were the fastest stopping the clock at 41.68 seconds.

Qatar’s Bassem Mohammad and The Toymaker were a close second, crossing the翿finish line in 42.25 seconds while France’s Adeline Hecart, winner of last week’s CSI4* Al Shiraa’a Longines Grand Prix, finished third, aboard Pasha du Gue on a time of 43.08 seconds.

The Championship was arguably one of the best of the season so far with some spectacular firsts.

The final day saw crowds turning up to support their favourite riders. Among them was Patrick Aoun, regional brand manager for Longines — Middle East, a dedicated supporter of equestrian events in the region whose knowledge and passion for the sport is unprecedented.

The night’s events were made even more special with an enthralling performance by the marching police band before the Big Class action. As the floodlights dimmed, the opening ceremony began with laser lights and dramatic music, which filled the indoor arena with an electric atmosphere.

The theatrical display really showcased the capabilities of this world-class venue which promises to host even greater UAE showjumping events in the years to come.

Earlier in the day, spectators experienced a variety of classes and witnessed the crowning of the victors in the Al Shira’aa Stables Junior, Children’s Final, Sharjah Tourism Final and the Longines Grand Prix.

The Shadwell Final, a CSI3*- W class which had a height of 1.45m, saw 20 riders compete with the victory going to Saudi Arabia’s Ramzy Al Duhami on-board Ted.

Al Duhami gained an astonishing eight placings over the weekend and should be applauded for exhibiting such skill and grace in the arena.

Shadwell Committee chairman Mirza Al Sayegh attended the ceremony to award the first Shadwell-sponsored Cup at Sharjah.

Fans are encouraged to attend the next event at SERC — The Sharjah International Show Jumping Championships 2017 from February 9-11. Based on the magnificent performances over the four-day event, the upcoming show promises to be an equally inspiring and family-friendly extravaganza.

The event was supported by Longines (Official Sponsor), Emirates Equestrian Federation (EEF), International Equestrian Federation (FEI), Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah Islamic Bank, Sharjah Equine Hospital, Sharjah Sports Channel, Sharjah Sports Council, Al Shira’aa Stables, Al Marwan Group, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shadwell Farm and FBH Stables. In particular, we also thank all the media representatives who were on hand to cover this event.

Results of finals:

Al Shira’aa Junior Finals

Place Rider Horse Time(s) Country

1 Harley North Bryan (Quapitola SR Z) 35.62 GBR

2 Mohammad Sultan Al Yahyai (Jument Dufee) 35.85 UAE

3 Osama Al Zabibi (Frida) 37.42 UAE

Sharjah Tourism Final

1 Mohammad Al Kumaiti (Catarina) 23.50 UAE

2 Emma Finnie (Kalso De Bois) 24.59 GBR

3 Ramzy Khalid Al Junaibi (Caprice 431) 24.78 UAE

Shadwell Final

1 Ramzy Hamad Al Duhami (TED) 38.15 KSA

2 Abdullah Humaid AI Muhairi (CHA CHA CHA 7) 39.76 UAE

3 Abdullah Al Marri (AMS Catch Me) 39.72 4F UAE

The Longines Grand Prix

1 Khalid Al Eid (Asathir) 33.92 KSA

2 Ramzy Hamad Al Duhami (DeeJay) 34.62 KSA

3 Maysam Bisharat (Valesca) 43.65 JOR

H.H Sharjah Ruler Cup presented by Longines

1 Jorg Naeve (Carena 11) 41.68 GER

2 Bassam Mohammad (The Toymaker) 42.25 AT

3 Adeline Hecart (Pasha Du Gue) 43.08 FRA