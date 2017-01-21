Long live Reynaldothewizard, Forjatt and Medicean Man

It is a well-known fact that Francis Scott Key, an American lawyer, author, and amateur poet from Georgetown who wrote the famous lyrics “the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

He wrote those words in 1814 and, ever since 1931, they have been sung as the national anthem of the United States. And more recently as Friday, January 20, with Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the country.

The expression has several meanings, one of them which asserts that self-determination and a strong bold approach will give way to success.

Which sounds good enough for me and certainly relates to trainers like UAE-based Satish Seemar and Dhruba Selvaratnam and the UK’s Jeremy Gask.

All three of them have demonstrated the philosophy that self-determination and self-believe in horses in your care can in fact pave the way for success.

Reynaldothewizard, Forjatt and Medicean Man are three horses probably past the ‘sell-by’ date but thanks to the faith imposed in them by their trainers, they have exceeded their shelf life and delivered the goods in no uncertain terms.

What a glorious two weeks it has been for the older brigade.

Sport is sometimes a cruel business, no more so than horse racing, where ineffective race horses are oftentimes gelded, sold or even discarded like you would an old sweater.

However, the world of racing is scattered with older horses, some even racing till the age of 13. Nobody wants to get ride of something that has given you so much happiness. Unless you do not have an option. But most racing authorities set an age limit to horses as a measure to protect them from serious injury. There have been cases of trainers and owners being fined and even banned for racing horses till they breakdown and in some cases have even to be euthanized.

Members of the racing community have reacted angrily in these instances raising the critical question of how old is too old in horse racing?

Reynaldothewizard is 11 years old, the same age as Medicean Man, while Forjatt is nine.

However, none of them have shown any signs of ageing. Reynaldothewizard produced an effort befitting a three-year-old while Medicean Man looked equally youthful in winning what was the 74th race of his career.

Even Selvaratnam expressed concern that age may be catching up with Forjatt who was having the 41st start of his career at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday. But the son of Dalham Hall Stud stallion Iffraaj showed no signs of relenting with one of his best efforts in winning the prestigious Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, the biggest race of the Jebel Ali Racecourse season.

“It is an amazing result and a dream come true to win this race again during such a special year,” said Selvaratnam, who like the Jebel Ali Stables and Racecourse, is celebrating a landmark 25th Anniversary.

Sooner or later these great champions will have run their last race, which is a sad thought given the enjoyment that we have had just watching them run, win or lose.

Fearful of tragedy, the Emirates Racing Authority do enforce restriction for race horses, unlike some major racing states in the US like California, Florida, and Kentucky do not have a cut-off.

But I’m sure trainers like Selvaratnam, Seemar and Gask, who are clearly romantically linked to their profession, will not be looking forward to the day they have to bid goodbye to their stable flag-bearers and take them to a place where they can live out the rest of their days.

But for the time being, long live Reynaldothewizard, Forjatt and Medicean Man. You are an inspiration.