Long live Reynaldothewizard, Forjatt and Medicean Man

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Long live Reynaldothewizard, Forjatt and Medicean Man

All three of them have demonstrated the philosophy that self-determination and self-believe in horses in your care can in fact pave the way for success

Gulf News
 

It is a well-known fact that Francis Scott Key, an American lawyer, author, and amateur poet from Georgetown who wrote the famous lyrics “the land of the free and the home of the brave”.

He wrote those words in 1814 and, ever since 1931, they have been sung as the national anthem of the United States. And more recently as Friday, January 20, with Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the country.

The expression has several meanings, one of them which asserts that self-determination and a strong bold approach will give way to success.

Which sounds good enough for me and certainly relates to trainers like UAE-based Satish Seemar and Dhruba Selvaratnam and the UK’s Jeremy Gask.

All three of them have demonstrated the philosophy that self-determination and self-believe in horses in your care can in fact pave the way for success.

Reynaldothewizard, Forjatt and Medicean Man are three horses probably past the ‘sell-by’ date but thanks to the faith imposed in them by their trainers, they have exceeded their shelf life and delivered the goods in no uncertain terms.

What a glorious two weeks it has been for the older brigade.

Sport is sometimes a cruel business, no more so than horse racing, where ineffective race horses are oftentimes gelded, sold or even discarded like you would an old sweater.

However, the world of racing is scattered with older horses, some even racing till the age of 13. Nobody wants to get ride of something that has given you so much happiness. Unless you do not have an option. But most racing authorities set an age limit to horses as a measure to protect them from serious injury. There have been cases of trainers and owners being fined and even banned for racing horses till they breakdown and in some cases have even to be euthanized.

Members of the racing community have reacted angrily in these instances raising the critical question of how old is too old in horse racing?

Reynaldothewizard is 11 years old, the same age as Medicean Man, while Forjatt is nine.

However, none of them have shown any signs of ageing. Reynaldothewizard produced an effort befitting a three-year-old while Medicean Man looked equally youthful in winning what was the 74th race of his career.

Even Selvaratnam expressed concern that age may be catching up with Forjatt who was having the 41st start of his career at Jebel Ali Racecourse on Friday. But the son of Dalham Hall Stud stallion Iffraaj showed no signs of relenting with one of his best efforts in winning the prestigious Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, the biggest race of the Jebel Ali Racecourse season.

“It is an amazing result and a dream come true to win this race again during such a special year,” said Selvaratnam, who like the Jebel Ali Stables and Racecourse, is celebrating a landmark 25th Anniversary.

Sooner or later these great champions will have run their last race, which is a sad thought given the enjoyment that we have had just watching them run, win or lose.

Fearful of tragedy, the Emirates Racing Authority do enforce restriction for race horses, unlike some major racing states in the US like California, Florida, and Kentucky do not have a cut-off.

But I’m sure trainers like Selvaratnam, Seemar and Gask, who are clearly romantically linked to their profession, will not be looking forward to the day they have to bid goodbye to their stable flag-bearers and take them to a place where they can live out the rest of their days.

But for the time being, long live Reynaldothewizard, Forjatt and Medicean Man. You are an inspiration.

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Al Duhaimi stars at Sharjah Ruler Cup

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?