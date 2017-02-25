Ireland’s Pender stars at FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

Action from the second day of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup.

Abu Dhabi: The second and final day of the fourth edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup 2017 brought even more exciting competitive equestrian action and family fun at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

Following on from Friday’s successes, the prestigious Cup began on Saturday morning with the second round of the CSI Children’s class (CSICH) for children aged 12-14 years old. Sponsored by Abu Dhabi Media’s Majid, the Children’s class was won once again by Omar Al Haj from Canada and his horse Stella 514, completing the 1.15 metre obstacle course in 34.90 seconds with a lead of more than five seconds.

Coming in second place at 40.17 seconds was Emirati national Saif Awaida Mohammad Al Kerbi and his horse Solito, with third place being secured by Livia Pearson Smythe from Great Britain and her horse SSH Heartbeat with a time of 42.95.

The second event of the day was the CSIJ category for junior show jumpers aged 14 to 18 years old, sponsored by Al-Shira’aa Stables, in which the top three positions were all secured by Emirati nationals.

With hurdles of 1.3 metres and total prize money of AED 30,000, Mohammad Osama Al Zabibi took first place, speeding around the course in 34.55 seconds on his horse Paprica. Riding Inka’s Girl, Sultan Fadel Al Kaabi took home another top spot following his first-place victory in yesterday’s event, this time arriving in a close second place with a time of 35.70 seconds.

Third place went to Ali Hamad Al Kerbi on Uxmal D’Ysieux with a time of 47.36 seconds.

Speaking after his victory, Mohammad Al Zabibi said that he has been preparing for the competition for a long time as it is one of the biggest events on his calendar.

Al Zabibi also commented on the importance of Emiratis engaging in equestrian sports and the many ways in which this contributes to local cultural heritage.

The day continued with the Young Horse 1* category (CSIYH1*), sponsored by Yas TV, in which 32 riders battled it out across two variations of the class. Six-year-old horses competed on a course of 1.2 metre hurdles, while seven to eight year-old horses leapt over hurdles of 1.3 metres.

After winning first and third place in yesterday’s CSIYH1* class, Michael Pender from Ireland today took again the first and second place with his horses Z Seven Canya Dance and Z Seven Caretina.

Securing a total of Dh36,000 in prize money, Pender completed the course in 37.90 and 38.48 seconds. Coming in third place was Egyptian national Saed Saad, riding Diamond League around the stadium in 41.48 seconds.

Michael Pender said after the award ceremony: “It was a great day... Z Seven Canya Dance jumped really well, and Caretina came second also.” Commenting on the event itself, Pender continued: “The show here is amazing — there was a great crowd yesterday, and today again. The organisers and everyone involved have done a really good job!”

Following that, the young riders’ category (CSIY), sponsored by Healthpoint, began with riders 16 to 21 years old soaring over a maximum hurdle height of 1.3 metres. The class was won by Abdul Rahman Ahmed Ameen from the UAE on Corando 11, who completed the course in 34.84 seconds and secured a cash prize of Dh8,400. Second place went to Michael Pender and Z Seven Cordanus V, completing the course in 37.12 seconds, with third place going to Hadi Nizam from Syria and his horse Wi Janda with a time of 38.89 seconds.

The final events including the Grand Prix continue throughout the day, with the National Ladies category including participation from riders affiliated with local equestrian clubs, as well as Ladies 2 Star (CSIL2*) competitions.

With 116 riders from the UAE and around the world, the Cup has this year seen the highest number of participants so far. The prestigious event is held annually under the patronage of Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the UAE General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The fourth edition of the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup has been held with support from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the Emirates Equestrian Federation (EEF), the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), and the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club (ADEC) and is sponsored by Al-Shira’aa Stables, Longines, Healthpoint Hospital, Yas TV, Marriott Hotel Downtown, Etihad Airways, Majid and the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.