Hamdan Arabian races a big success in Chile

Organising committee examining request by Brazil to host a race meeting this year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Club Hípico de Santiago, a popular racetrack in Chile, successfully hosted the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Awards series for Purebred Arabians.

The feature race was won by Romulo.

The event was attended by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, UAE Ambassador to Chile, Abdullah Al Ansari and Masoud Saleh, members of the Organising Committee, and several Arab ambassadors.

Al Sayegh praised the hosts for a well-organised event and said that it marked a new era in the growth of Arabian racing in South America.

“The entry of Shadwell Stables into Chile marks a new phase in the develop of Shadwell Stables and reflects the leading vision of Shaikh Hamdan who realises the importance of these countries as new sources for horse racing and potential markets for in the near future,” said Al Sayegh.

“We visited several stables and horse breeding farms in Latin American countries where we have been impressed by the massive resources enjoyed by these countries in the horse industry.

“We were also happy to receive the appreciation of officials of the Award races and its role in expanding the geographical scope of Arabian races.

Al Sayegh revealed that Brazil was also willing to host the Shaikh Hamdan Award races and that the organisers were llooing into the possibility of hosting a similar horse race in the country later this year.

“The committee will examine this request and see if it is viable according to the racing calendar,” he said.

