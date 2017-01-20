Forjatt cements his place among Jebel Ali legends

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Forjatt cements his place among Jebel Ali legends

With stable jockey Hayes riding out of his second, nine-year-old wins a second Jebel Ali Mile

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Jebel Ali Racecourse resonated with enthusiastic cheers as Forjatt, who is trained on the track by veteran handler Dhruba Selvaratnam, outshone a quality field of rivals to win a second Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, the showpiece race of the season at the popular venue which is celebrating its 25th anniversary year.

The nine-year-old’s surging and dominant performance, that has come to be synonymous with his style of running over the years, was very much in evidence as he ground out a length and a quarter victory under a disciplined yet confident ride by stable jockey Chris Hayes.

The result was never in doubt once Hayes shook his reins at the nine-year-old son of Iffraaj approaching the foot of the hill, as Forjaat, who has given the Jebel Ali team so many special moments broke into a strong gallop.

With Hayes, who lost his whip during the early stages of the same race last year and admitted that it had cost Forjatt the contest, conscious of the faux pas and in full control on this occasion, the famous yellow Jebel Ali Stable silks fluttered gloriously in the cool air as the duo flashed past the winning post.

Shamaal Nibras, ridden by Same Hitchcott for Doug Watson, stayed on for second with Jebel Ali specialist Art Wave 3 ½ lengths back in third. “I have always said he’s the yard favourite, he’s a legend,” said a delighted Hayes.

“I’ve ridden him a couple of times last year and have a great strike rate on him.

“That trial run (December 23), really set him right and all he was doing was grinding it out from two out.”

Hayes admitted that it was not all smooth sailing and that he has a bit of a scare as the field straightened for home,

“The went a good sold pace I was happy to follow Sam, as I thought he’d be the main danger,” said the Irish rider.

“I was a little worried turning in as they half quickened away from me and I thought old age might catch up with him but he quickened up nicely in the end and got me out of trouble.”

Thursday’s win by Forjatt helped him cement his place among the great horses to have been trained by Selvaratnam for the racecourse’s patron, Maj Gen Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security.

“Last year was a disaster and I wanted to right the wrong and thankfully we did,” added Hayes, in a nod to dropping his whip during the race.

“But it feels amazing to be part of Jebel Ali history and to have had the privilege to ride such a great horse for Shaikh Ahmad and Dhruba. Selvaratnam acknowledged that Forjatt was right up there with some of the best horses he has ever trained during his 25 years as head of the Jebel Ali Stables.

“For me, one of the things that keeps me going is training horses like him and what could be more special than to win this race in our anniversary year,” he said.

Past champions of Jebel Ali Racecourse include Azhar, Faltaat, Ramp and Rave, Try Prospect, Mudallel, Marbush and Seihali.

“This is a dream come true and I’m sure it will make Shaikh Ahmad proud.

“We have a great team here at Jebel Ali who work hard for occasions like these and this is their reward.”

 

More from Horse Racing

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportHorse Racing

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Horse Racing

Exceeded their shelf life but delivered goods

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

3,000 children try luck for 120 school seats

25 shops caught for remittance racket

25 shops caught for remittance racket

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Mohammad Bin Zayed to be India’s chief guest

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Scattered rain hits parts of UAE

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?

Why do people fall for bogus schemes?