Forjatt cements his place among Jebel Ali legends

Dubai: The Jebel Ali Racecourse resonated with enthusiastic cheers as Forjatt, who is trained on the track by veteran handler Dhruba Selvaratnam, outshone a quality field of rivals to win a second Group 3 Jebel Ali Mile, the showpiece race of the season at the popular venue which is celebrating its 25th anniversary year.

The nine-year-old’s surging and dominant performance, that has come to be synonymous with his style of running over the years, was very much in evidence as he ground out a length and a quarter victory under a disciplined yet confident ride by stable jockey Chris Hayes.

The result was never in doubt once Hayes shook his reins at the nine-year-old son of Iffraaj approaching the foot of the hill, as Forjaat, who has given the Jebel Ali team so many special moments broke into a strong gallop.

With Hayes, who lost his whip during the early stages of the same race last year and admitted that it had cost Forjatt the contest, conscious of the faux pas and in full control on this occasion, the famous yellow Jebel Ali Stable silks fluttered gloriously in the cool air as the duo flashed past the winning post.

Shamaal Nibras, ridden by Same Hitchcott for Doug Watson, stayed on for second with Jebel Ali specialist Art Wave 3 ½ lengths back in third. “I have always said he’s the yard favourite, he’s a legend,” said a delighted Hayes.

“I’ve ridden him a couple of times last year and have a great strike rate on him.

“That trial run (December 23), really set him right and all he was doing was grinding it out from two out.”

Hayes admitted that it was not all smooth sailing and that he has a bit of a scare as the field straightened for home,

“The went a good sold pace I was happy to follow Sam, as I thought he’d be the main danger,” said the Irish rider.

“I was a little worried turning in as they half quickened away from me and I thought old age might catch up with him but he quickened up nicely in the end and got me out of trouble.”

Thursday’s win by Forjatt helped him cement his place among the great horses to have been trained by Selvaratnam for the racecourse’s patron, Maj Gen Shaikh Ahmad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security.

“Last year was a disaster and I wanted to right the wrong and thankfully we did,” added Hayes, in a nod to dropping his whip during the race.

“But it feels amazing to be part of Jebel Ali history and to have had the privilege to ride such a great horse for Shaikh Ahmad and Dhruba. Selvaratnam acknowledged that Forjatt was right up there with some of the best horses he has ever trained during his 25 years as head of the Jebel Ali Stables.

“For me, one of the things that keeps me going is training horses like him and what could be more special than to win this race in our anniversary year,” he said.

Past champions of Jebel Ali Racecourse include Azhar, Faltaat, Ramp and Rave, Try Prospect, Mudallel, Marbush and Seihali.

“This is a dream come true and I’m sure it will make Shaikh Ahmad proud.

“We have a great team here at Jebel Ali who work hard for occasions like these and this is their reward.”