FBMA International Show Jumping Cup categories announced

Fourth edition of event at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club will see riders compete in six classes

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup 2017 has confirmed the individual categories for the more than 100 world-class riders who will compete at this year’s event at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club on February 24 and 25.

In its fourth edition, the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup will feature six competition classes — for female and male, local and international, and young and adult riders — just like last year.

The first category will feature children aged 12 to 14 years competing for the opening trophy of the event in the CSICH style class, a mixed category with a maximum obstacles’ height of 1.15 metre, sponsored by Majed. Young riders aged 16 to 21 years will also compete in a mixed category. The CSIY class has a maximum height of 1.35 metre obstacles, for a total prize of Dh50,000 and is sponsored by Healthpoint.

Juniors aged 14 to 18 years will compete for a total prize of Dh50,000 in the third mixed category CSIJ, with a maximum height of 1.30 metre obstacles, sponsored by Al-Shira’aa Stables.

The CSIYH1* category will see young horses (6-7 years), 1 Star Mixed compete on maximum 1.35 metre obstacles’ height to win a total prize of Dh130,000, sponsored by YAS TV. The opening day will also feature a National Ladies (UAE and International Female Riders) class for ladies only, with a maximum obstacles’ height of 1.10 metre for a total prize of Dh50,000, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club. This category, scheduled at 3.30pm on both days, will be open to both UAE national and international ladies; however, riders competing in this category will not be eligible to compete in any of the CSIL2* classes.

The final all-ladies category, CSIL2*, will see female international competitors alone vie for honours in the 2–star class featuring a maximum obstacle height of 1.45 metres for a total prize of Dh300,000 sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and FBMA.

tags from this story

filed under

