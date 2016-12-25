Mobile
Fa’Iz continues good form for Charpy’s team

French connection wins the feature of year’s last Sharjah race

Gulf News
 

Sharjah: Fa’Iz, trained by Frenchman Erwan Charpy, won the Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup, a 1700-m handicap and only Thoroughbred race on the card in the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club’s final meeting on Saturday.

With a steady challenge throughout the final stages, Fa’lz lead close home under the trainer’s compatriot Gerald Avranche. It was Fa’Iz’s second career victory both registered under Charpy on his 49th outing and 41st since switching to the UAE.

“The trainer seemed pretty confident and has his team in good form after a Jebel Ali winner yesterday,” said Avranche.

“Stamina was never likely to be an issue as he has run well over course and distance, as well as winning over 1600m at Jebel Ali and a good second at Al Ain over 1800m. He has really stayed on well today and it was a good performance in a competitive race,” added Avranche.

Sixteen raced to the post for the opening 1200m but in reality, very few ever threatened to win. ES Fatek led throughout the first 900m but was then outpaced by fellow debutant ES Nahawand, who had stalked him all the way under Adrie de Vries.

Once in front they never looked in any danger, winning comfortably and doubling the UAE tally of his trainer Ibrahim Aseel who only took out his licence this season. “You never know how good these races are,” said the Dutch jockey. “However, I was always travelling strongly and he picked up nicely so, hopefully, he can only improve for this positive experience.”

The trainer wasted no time in registering a double on the afternoon, albeit in dramatic fashion and courtesy of a dead-heat. His ES Maydan passed the post in a 1200m handicap, arguably the best of the Purebred Arabian action, locked together with Fareedah, ridden by Szczepan Mazur.

Ridden by Sam Hitchcott, ES Maydan was never far off the pace and hit the front 300m from home only to be headed almost immediately by Fareedah.

The race appeared over but Hitchcott’s mount was not for the beating and fought back valiantly to share the spoils right on the line.

“All credit to the horse,” said Hitchcott. “The other horse went past us pretty easily but my fellow has really fought back and put his head back level where it mattered.”

The concluding 2000m maiden was dominated by trainer Abdallah Al Hammadi, who saddled both first and second with Eiz Al Reef denying stable companion Al Watan. The winner was partnered by Sam Hitchcott, completing his personal double on an exciting afternoon.

The final UAE meeting of 2016 is scheduled at Meydan Racecourse next Thursday.

