Can Very Special live up to her name?

Saeed Bin Surour

Dubai: Godolphin’s Very Special can live up to her name and win a second successive Group 2 $200,000 Balanchine Stakes, a race restricted to female horses that has in the past thrown up exciting winners of the Dubai Turf and Dubai Sheema Classic, jointly the second richest turf races in the world with prize money of $6 million (Dh22 million).

Trained by Saeed Bin Surour the five-year-old daughter of Lope de Vega is also seeking to follow up on her Group 2 Cape Verdi victories of last month, en route to booking her ticket to the Dubai World Cup meeting on March 25, the world’s richest race meeting worth $30 million in prize money.

Very Special faces six rivals, all of whom finished behind her in a close run 1600metre Cape Very.

But Bin Surour is not taking things for granted and wants to see his filly rule over the opposition in what is one of three prestigious Group events framed for the 9th meeting of the Dubai World Cup Carnival.

“Very Special won really well in the Cape Verdi and came out that race in good order,” he said.

“She looks stronger compared to last year and her condition is much better.

“She did a very nice piece of work over the weekend and is ready to go again. I am hoping to see her win again before we make plans for the future.”

The future could include a shot at the Duty Free, a race that Bin Surour won in 2013 with Sajjhaa, who also won the Balanchine in the same year.

Godolphin also appear to have a strong hand in the Group 2 $250,000 Zabeel Mile on turf.

Charlie Appleby is two-handed with Flash Fire and Cymric as he bids to complete a hat-trick of wins in the race following Safety Check’s back-to-back triumphs in 2015-2016.

Flash Fire won over seven furlongs on his seasonal return on January 5 and has subsequently twice finished second over course and distance, including a good effort in the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort on January 19.

Cymric made a promising debut for Appleby when winning a competitive mile handicap by a half-length.

“Flash Fire produced a career best in the Al Fahidi Fort and backed that run up with another good performance in handicap company on his latest start, when he was narrowly beaten,” said Appleby.

“He has been taking his racing well in Dubai and I think he will be fine on the easy mile at Meydan. He goes into the race in good health and doesn’t look out of place in this field.

“I was very pleased Cymric’s first start for our stable and he looks to have come out of that race in good order.

“He was placed in a G1 as a juvenile and he is going to be a contender if he can return to that level of form.”

However, the Godolphin duo will have to produce something special to overcome the Ahmad Bin Harmash-trained Championship, an impressive winner of the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort on his most recent start and Noah From Goa, a Graded Stakes winner from South Africa.

“We are really looking forward to running him again,” said Bin Harmash. “Obviously he has a penalty but conditions will suit him and we expect a big run.”

The third stakes race on the night is the Group 3 Meydan Sprint Sponsored By Friday which will be contested by 11 speedballs including the Ali Rashid Al Raihe-trained Ertijaal, unlucky runner-up to Australia’s Buffering in the 2016 Group 1 $1-million Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan.