Age no bar for gallant La Bernadin

Le Bernardin after the victory at the Meydan Racecourse on Thursday night.

Le Bernardin after the victory at the Meydan Racecourse on Thursday night. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The X-factor has not deserted La Bernadin, who by normal standards may be past the retirement age for a race horse, as he became the first back-to-back winner of the Round 1 Al Maktoum Challenge (Group 2) as the Dubai World Cup Carnival got off to a rousing start under a starry sky at Meydan Racecourse on Thursday evening.

An eight-year-old son of prolific Darley stallion Bernadini, the Ali Rashid Ali Rahie-trainee was a smooth winner over longshot Long River, who in turn finished a neck clear of Argentine import and South Africa-trained Lindo Amor.

La Bernadin, who is currently in his fourth season in the UAE, has clearly developed into a colossus equine athlete under the astute eye of former champion trainer and veteran horseman Al Raihe.

The Group 1 Godolphin Mile on Dubai World Cup night, a race that he was forced to miss last March, remains his ultimate target and judging by the manner of his win on Thursday, he appears to have thrown down the gauntlet to his rivals bidding for the $1 million jackpot.

Because he’s been around so long, the packed Meydan Racecourse applauded his performance and gave him a rapturous welcome as a smiling Al Raihe led his stable star into the winner’s enclosure, with champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea also beaming smiles that added lustre to the already glowing LED illuminated racecourse.

“This horse is so genuine and has no chinks in his armour,” said O’Shea, who has made Dubai his permanent home. “He makes my job very easy. He’s an all round pro.

“He has so much early speed and he just naturally took me to the front. “The 1600m is his optimum trip and the Godolphin Mile is his main target.

“Perhaps he will just have one more run before then in the Burj Nahaar on Super Saturday.”

Among the big disappointments in the race were the filly Polar River, winner of both the UAE 2,000 Guineas and UAE Oaks last season, who could only finish eighth, and Godolphin’s Emotionless, a Group 1 scorer on turf in England, who did not appear to relish the Meydan dirt under jockey William Buick.

The Singspiel Stakes Presented By Longines Performance in Equestrian, was won in gallant fashion by the Mike de Kock-trained Light The Lights, who burst from the pack in the final 100metres under big-race rider Christophe Soumillon, to claim the spoils.

“He has been off a fair while this horse, so he was entitled to need the run,” said Soumillon, who was completing a double after winning the Longines La Grande Classique Handicap with French challenger, Golden Wood.

“Mike told me to settle him early on as he can be quite keen, and to try and challenge in the straight.

“We left it late but he ran on very well once he hit his stride and I always thought we were getting there.”

Britain champion jockey Jim Crowley got his new job as retained rider for Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, off to a flyer when posting a pair of wins.

After riding UAE-bred AF Mathmoon, winner of last year’s Dubai Kahayla Classic, to victory in the opening round of the Al Maktoum Challenge for Purebred Arabians, Crowley teamed-up with Ertijaal, the leading turf sprinter in Dubai last season, to win the 1000m Longines Master Collection Handicap.

“What a fantastic start and I have the monkey off my back straightaway,” said Crowley. “It has been a good evening already.”

Champion UAE trainer Doug Watson was responsible for four of the nine runners in The Longines Passion in Equestrian, a 1900m dirt handicap, and fittingly supplied the winner with second string Mizbah under Sam Hitchcott to shatter the track record.

“This horse is just so tough and always gives 110 per cent” said Hitchcott. “He loved bowling along in front and then, when I asked him, he quickened really well and that was quite impressive.”

Godolphin, a force to reckon with at the Dubai World Cup Carnival over the years, had to wait until the last race of the evening, the 1400m Longines Dolce Vita Handicap, to get off the mark.

Riding Flash Fire for trainer Charlie Appleby, stable jockey William Buick was a picture of confidence as he steered the son of Shamardaal to an easy victory over Rene Mathis, bidding to give Britain a first success at the Carnival.