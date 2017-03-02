Mobile
Thomas gets Indian Open invite

Teen prodigy set for fourth European Tour start

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai-based Indian teen golfer Rayhan Thomas has been given an invite to play in the Indian Open in Delhi, March 9-12.

It will be the 17-year-old amateur’s fourth European Tour appearance after last year’s Qatar Masters, and this year’s Abu Dhabi Championship and Dubai Desert Classic.

The former St. Mary’s School student, who was born in Dubai but whose parents are originally from Kerala, will be buoyed for the event by having made his first cut in a major event in last month’s Dubai Desert Classic.

“I’m extremely happy to be playing in the Indian Open,” said India’s highest ranked amateur. “It’s a great honour for me to be playing in what I consider to be my second home open, and it’s very good of the Indian Golf Union and Hero Indian Open to extend me an invitation.

“It means a lot just to be considered for an invite, this was nice of them to do and I just hope I can do them proud.

“There are no real expectations for the week, as always, I’ll just stick to my plans and do my routines and my game and I know I can do well.”

Thomas made his name playing on the Mena Golf Tour, where he became the youngest player and first amateur to win an event last season, going onto win the amateur Order of Merit. Winning the Order of Merit qualified him for invites to Abu Dhabi and Dubai European Tour events.

Speaking last week ahead of a possible invite to play in India, Thomas said: “It would be a second homecoming I guess, I’m obviously not as familiar with those courses but it would be good to be in my country again.

“There’s always pressure to make the cut but whether I do or not it doesn’t really matter so long as I learn from the experience and just enjoy myself.”

 

