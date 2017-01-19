Mobile
Schoolboy Thomas makes his mark straightaway

Talented teenager finishes round one on par

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The UAE golf prodigy Rayhan Thomas seized the opportunity that was presented to him with both hands on Thursday.

The 17-year-old schoolboy, making his debut at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championships, overcame a sleepless night to hold his nerve and finish on par to be in the company of World No 3 Dustin Johnson and defending champion Rickie Fowler after round one.

“I was a bit nervous on the first tee, a bit shaky legs but a good chip-in on the second hole settled my nerves a little bit. It was a good day in the end,” said a beaming Thomas, who had his parents, relatives and coach Justin Parsons to render all the much-needed support from the sidelines.

“I woke up around 3 o’clock this morning and then tried to sleep from there but I just couldn’t. I was lying down on the bed for about two hours trying to go to sleep and then by 5 o’clock when I had to get up I was actually pretty sleepy,” revealed Thomas, who got a direct entry into the European Tour event following his heroics on the Mena Tour, which saw him win at the Dubai Creek Open.

“Third shot had a bit of adrenaline and went over the green, then had a very short-sided tough chip, which I hit perfect, just on the fringe and trickled in. So it was just perfect,” said Thomas, who will become the second youngest player after Italian Matteo Manassero (17-years and 188 days) if he makes the cut here in Abu Dhabi.

“Three birdies and three bogeys, so pretty happy with it to be honest. I wanted to get into red figures, but just didn’t get there. But it is pretty good going into the second round. Tonight I will have a good sleep,” said Thomas adding that his practice round with American ace Rickie Fowler was of great help going into the tournament.

“It was awesome to play with Fowler. That gave me a lot of confidence for this week. For a guy like him, a hero of mine, to say nice things was really good of him and I thank him for that.”

