No practice, no problem as Stenson leads in Abu Dhabi with 64

Henrik Stenson of Sweden is seen in action of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championhip at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Abu Dhabi: European No. 1 Henrik Stenson showed that he was not at all rusty despite coming into the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship a little under prepared.

The Swede, who chose to spend all his time with the family skiing after finishing the season second in the Hero World Championship, shot a stunning opening round of 64 to top the leaderboard.

This was the Swede’s second best score, as he had shot a course record of 62 way back in 2006 at the same venue where he has yet to record a victory.

The 40-year-old, who had a stellar 2016, claiming the Europe’s No 1 and clinching his first Major Championship at The Open, made eight birdies in a bogey-free round to get to eight under.

He now enjoys a two-shot lead over three-time winner Martin Kaymer of Germany, Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand, England’s Oliver Fisher and Scot Marc Warren.

“It must be that lack of practice that does it,” said a visibly-pleased Stenson, who birdied on the 10th, 12th and 13th to get to three under. Then came an exceptional chip in at the 14th and birdies on 17th and 18th that allowed Stenson to go six under. After going on par till the sixth hole on his back nine, he birdied on seventh and the final ninth to take full command.

“Must be the lack of sleep, lack of practice, but I’m obviously delighted with that score. I think I scored a bit better than I played, but I kept it under control somewhat, hit a couple of close iron shots and made the putts,” said the World No 4, adding that his off-season practice was reduced to just some “putting’, some short game, hit a couple of buckets last week and then flew to Sweden for the sports awards” before heading for Abu Dhabi.

Stenson’s teeing partners, Masters Champion Danny Willett and World No. 3 Dustin Johnson, failed to get going. Johnson, on his first visit to the desert course, had to settle for 72 while Willett managed 74.

Defending champion Rickie Fowler also struggled after bogeys on the 12th, 15th and 16th. After 12 holes he was 2-over but thanks to birdies on the fourth and eighth, he finished the day on par.

Kaymer may have slipped way down to 58th in the world rankings but the capital course remains his favourite. Kaymer, who won in 2008 and again in 2010-11, was once again at his best on his road to redemption. He shot a 6-under 66 with eight birdies including three on the trot (7-9) to place himself two shots behind Stenson.

“I just like a lot of the tee shots,” said the German, who has 11 European Tour victories under his belt.

“They really suit my eye and again if you are making putts, that’s always for us professionals very, very important to see the ball going into the hole,” added Kaymer, who revealed that he gave his skiing expeditions a skip this time round and went to America and practised.

“You know when you win your second Major you kind of take things a bit easier. I had top 10 finishes but that little bit of extract thing to win was missing and so I decided to go and practice this time round.”