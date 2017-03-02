Mobile
Mena Tour announces Thailand Swing dates

Series returns to country for second time with three-leg tour

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Mena Tour returns to Thailand this season for the second time for a three-week swing that reinforces the growth of the game in the country.

Pattana Golf Club and Resort in Chonburi will be the newest stop on the tour that first visited Thailand in 2016 with Banyan Golf Club in Hua Hin and Mountain Creek Golf Resort in Korat playing host to one event each.

“We enjoy a very successful relationship with Thailand, and the addition of a new Pattana event to our 2017 schedule is a positive step forward,” said Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, chairman of the Mena Golf Tour.

The Thailand swing will start with the MahaSamutr Masters, sponsored by MahaSamutr Country Club in Hua Hin, a 54-hole tournament hosted by the Banyan Golf Club from May 2-4.

The tour will then visit Korat for the Mountain Creek Open the following week on May 8-10 at the Seve Ballesteros-designed course. And the final of this year’s Thailand swing will be the 72-hole Pattana Golf Championship, sponsored and hosted by the Pattana Golf Club and Resort in Chonburi on May 16-19.

All three tournaments will be shown on TV across the world, including Fox Sports and True Sports in Asia.

“We are delighted to be able to present three top Thai golf courses in our 2017 schedule. We are also keen to include new host venues in other Asian countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia,” added Bu Amim.

The Mena Tour season runs from March to December, and culminates with the Tour Championship in Al Ain.

An initiative of the Shaikh Maktoum Golf Foundation, the Mena Golf Tour was created in 2011 with the aim of developing golf in the region. It is affiliated to R&A, the worldwide golf governing body based in the home of golf, St Andrews, and the Arab Golf Federation and it enjoys Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) status.

Multiple European Tour starts, including the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, the Hassan II Trophy and the Maybank Championship Malaysia in addition to full playing privileges on the Sunshine Tour and exemptions into the Final Stage of the Asian Tour Q-School for the leading three professionals are some of the added incentives for the Mena Golf Tour members.

