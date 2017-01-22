Fleetwood holds nerve to lift Falcon Trophy

Abu Dhabi: Englishman Tommy Fleetwood held his nerve and carded a final round of 67 to lift the Falcon Trophy with a total of 17-under at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Sunday.

World No. 3 Dustin Johnson and Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal both finished with a flourish for joint second with 16-under after carding 68. Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Germany’s Martin Kaymer and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger had to be content with third spot with 15 under.

With the wind picking up pace and many seasoned golfers withering away, Thailand’s giant-sized Aphibarnrat held his ground with a rocksolid start. The 27-year-old, starting the final round in the company of three-time winner at the capital course Kaymer and Fleetwood, shot two back-to-back birdies to take early charge of the leaderboard with 14 under.

A bogey on the third and overnight leader England’s Tyrrell Hatton slipped to 12-under and three bogeys on the trot on back nine sealed his chances. Larrazabal had a topsy-turvy first nine but it kept him amongst the mix.

A nice little battle started to develop between Aphibarnrat and Kaymer after the latter seized control of the leaderboard with 16-under with a hat-trick of birdies starting from hole six. That edge was nullified after the German came up with poor chip on ninth and he was back to 15 under alongside Aphibarnrat.

At the halfway mark, Korean Byeong-Hun An, Johnson and Wiesberger were closing in just trailing by two shots. With an eagle on the 10th, Fleetwood also jumped into the title race.

Fleetwood followed the early eagle with a birdie and for the first time, he was at the top of the leaderboard with 15-under but only after Aphibarnrat’s bogey on the 12th. The Thai’s first rare mistake, he had to drop a shot after hitting the waters on the 12th hole.

Larrazabal was fist pumping after he sunk a 30-foot putt for a birdie on the 12 and was joint third with Wiesberger. Johnson may have not made the most on the par 5 holes but he piled the pressure on the men on top of the leaderboard – Aphibarnrat and Fleetwood with a timely birdie on the 14th. Korean Wang Jeunghun also made his move with three birdies on his back nine and was tied with Kaymer on 13 under with five holes to go.

Things really heated up after Larrazabal made another birdie with an incredible chip on the 14th to share lead with Aphibarnrat and Fleetwood. That reign didn’t last long as the Spaniard faltered on the next to slip back to third. Then came the decisive birdie from Fleetwood on the 16th for a one shot lead over Aphibarnrat with two holes to go.

The duo finished the 17th hole on par and the Thai needed a birdie or a slip-up from Fleetwood to force the contest into play-off. Fleetwood did send his drive at the 18th way left and into a line of spectators but made a stunning recovery. He finished with a birdie to seal the contest with a round of 67.

Aphibarnrat was pushed further back after Johnson and Larrazabal, the last group to arrive, decided to keep the best for the last. The American shot an eagle while Larrazabal hit a birdie on the 18th to take the second big share of the $2.7million prize money.