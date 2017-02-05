Extended Thailand swing highlights MENA Golf Tour schedule

Dubai: The addition of a new event to the Thailand swing, a new Qualifying School venue in Morocco and continuation of the co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Big Easy Tour, highlight the 2017 MENA Golf Tour schedule as it takes a significant step forward in enhancing the careers of its members.

The schedule, unveiled on Sunday on the sidelines of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, will see the golfing odyssey leave its footprints on six countries, logging thousands of miles in a reflection of its growing strength in the region and beyond.

Starting with the Qualifying School at Royal Golf El Jadida in Morocco from March 5-8, which will be followed by back-to-back events in the North African country, the tour features a total of 15 tournaments before the season-ending Tour Championship returns to its original home at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in October.

With Pattana Golf Club and Resort in Chonburi coming on board for the first time as a host venue, the MENA Golf Tour will have a three-event swing in Thailand as Banyan Golf Club in Hua Hin and Mountain Creek Golf Resort in Korat have committed to continue their association with the tour they joined last year.

The Pattana Golf Championship, starting on May 15, will be a 72-hole event, a first for the MENA Golf Tour, and one which will carry more world ranking points as all other events on the tour are 54-hole affairs. Featuring in the field, among others, will be Thai ace Prom Meesawat.

The championship, the third and final event on the Thailand swing, will be preceded by the Mahasamutr Masters in Hua Hin and the Mountain Creek Open in Korat.

In June, the MENA Golf Tour will travel to South Africa for three co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Big Easy Tour before it takes a summer break.

The second half of the season will commence in Dubai in early September, with the Dubai Creek Open being the first of the four opening tournaments in the UAE — and followed by others in Oman and Kuwait.