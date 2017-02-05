Extended Thailand swing highlights MENA Golf Tour schedule

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Extended Thailand swing highlights MENA Golf Tour schedule

Qualifying School at Royal Golf El Jadida in Morocco from March 5-8 to start Tour

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The addition of a new event to the Thailand swing, a new Qualifying School venue in Morocco and continuation of the co-sanctioned events with the Sunshine Big Easy Tour, highlight the 2017 MENA Golf Tour schedule as it takes a significant step forward in enhancing the careers of its members.

The schedule, unveiled on Sunday on the sidelines of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, will see the golfing odyssey leave its footprints on six countries, logging thousands of miles in a reflection of its growing strength in the region and beyond.

Starting with the Qualifying School at Royal Golf El Jadida in Morocco from March 5-8, which will be followed by back-to-back events in the North African country, the tour features a total of 15 tournaments before the season-ending Tour Championship returns to its original home at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club in October.

With Pattana Golf Club and Resort in Chonburi coming on board for the first time as a host venue, the MENA Golf Tour will have a three-event swing in Thailand as Banyan Golf Club in Hua Hin and Mountain Creek Golf Resort in Korat have committed to continue their association with the tour they joined last year.

The Pattana Golf Championship, starting on May 15, will be a 72-hole event, a first for the MENA Golf Tour, and one which will carry more world ranking points as all other events on the tour are 54-hole affairs. Featuring in the field, among others, will be Thai ace Prom Meesawat.

The championship, the third and final event on the Thailand swing, will be preceded by the Mahasamutr Masters in Hua Hin and the Mountain Creek Open in Korat.

In June, the MENA Golf Tour will travel to South Africa for three co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Big Easy Tour before it takes a summer break.

The second half of the season will commence in Dubai in early September, with the Dubai Creek Open being the first of the four opening tournaments in the UAE — and followed by others in Oman and Kuwait.

More from Golf

tags from this story

Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGNDubai Desert Classic

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolf

tags

Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Golf

Loved-up Garcia credits cupid for Dubai victory

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE