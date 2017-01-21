Mobile
DJ hits the right notes in Abu Dhabi

World No. 3 scores 12-under in round three

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Well if you are the World No. 3, then you are there for a reason. And Dustin Johnson, popularly known as DJ, proved that by leapfrogging into contention with an exceptional performance for 12-under in round three of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship on Saturday.

The American, on debut at the national course, may have had to fight hard for the cut after an opening 72 but at the end of third round, he seems to have taken a good measure of the desert course.

Taking advantage of the early morning calm winds and bright sunshine, DJ shot three birdies and an eagle at the eighth hole to finish at 31 on his front nine. After going on par till the 14th, he fired a hat-trick of birdies from 15th to finish with a score of 64, tying the lowest score of the week.

“Yeah, I played a little bit better today. You know, the biggest difference, I drove it better. I hit a lot more fairways today than I have been. Holed a few putts,” said a delighted looking DJ after the day’s showing.

All his birdies had come on par 3 — 4 and none on par 5 but it isn’t a worry for DJ as he felt he was getting into good positions.

“Hit the flagon??? two with a wedge shot. Was heading really close to the hole but hit the pin. I’ve had a lot of good looks. Just haven’t really holed anything on the par 5s,” said DJ also revealing that the change in putter after round one was of help.

“I played a new putter on the first day and it didn’t work out so well, so back to the one I have been putting with and it worked,” felt DJ, who acknowledged that a fast start in round three was important if he had to fancy any chance of winning here.

“Well, I mean, especially I started eight shots behind, so I know I’ve got to post a really good score today and I’m going to have to shoot another really good score tomorrow if I want any chance to win this tournament,” said DJ, who has 12 PGA Tour wins and a major championship against his name.

Defending Champion Martin Kaymer, who also started on same score as Johnson (four under) struggled and had to settle for five under. He had a bogey on fourth hole and the 10th and thanks to birdies on the 8th, 16th and 18th, he can still make amends in the final round on Sunday.

Also noteworthy performance came from former English Amateur Champion Callum Shinkwin, who had a bogey-free round of 65 to finish nine under. It has to be recalled that Shinkwin had an opening round of 65 and only made the cut by one shot after shooting two-over par 75 in round two.

However, on Saturday he was simply flawless and had three birdies on the front nine and another four on the back nine to finish with 65.

