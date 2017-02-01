Tiger inspired by Federer comeback

Tiger Woods is looking for inspiration from Roger Federer’s win at the Australian Open after a6-month injury. Like Federer, 35, Woods, 41, has also just come back off a 15-month back injury.

Dubai: Tiger Woods is looking to Roger Federer for inspiration in the hope that like the Swiss master of tennis, he too can comeback from a long injury layoff to win a Major.

Federer, 35, won his record-extending 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Sunday with a nail-biting five-set thriller over Rafael Nadal.

The victory was against all odds given Federer’s age, and the fact that it was his first tournament back since a six-month knee injury and his first Grand Slam title since winning Wimbledon in 2012, five years ago.

Like Federer, Woods, 41, has also just come back off a 15-month back injury, and hasn’t added to his tally of 14-Majors (second only to Jack Nicklaus’ 18) since winning the 2008 US Open, nine years ago.

Woods sounded in awe of Federer’s achievements on the sidelines of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club this week, where he is hoping to get back to winning ways ahead of the first Major of the year at Augusta in April.

“No one wins Grand Slams at his age, and for him to come back after having to take that much time off, and for him to get the timing, that’s the hardest part because those courts were playing quick, [is remarkable],” said the American former World No. 1, who has won 106 events since turning professional in 1996, but now props up the rankings at 666th in the world.

“He rehabbed properly and you can tell how fast he’s moving,” he added of Federer. “He’s shortened up points, changed his strategy around a little bit. Didn’t hang around the baseline as long. I mean as you get older, you change your game and you do things slightly differently, and he did that.”

Asked if he could do the same, Woods replied: “Yeah, I’m not going to be hitting balls like some of these guys at 340 yards out there. I watched Dustin Johnson carry a ball last week when it was cold, wet and damp and [he] carried it 335 yards. Jason Day and I just looked at each other going: ‘we don’t have that.’”

“So you do it differently. If you look at the list of guys who shot below 60, you realise Jim Furyk’s on there twice. He averages 270 yards off the tee and shoots two rounds under 60. So it can be done different ways,” added Woods, whose average drive for the season so far is 275-yards.

Woods shot four under par to finish 15th out of 17 golfers in his first event back after at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, where he also carded the most amount of birdies for the week at 24.

That performance signalled intent for his long-awaited comeback in 2017, and he duly released an early schedule for the start of the year involving the Farmers Insurance Open, Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Open and Honda Classic — all in the build to the Masters at Augusta.

He shot 76-72 to miss the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, in his first PGA Tour event in 17 months, last weekend. But is nevertheless coming back to Dubai, this week, where he has won twice in seven appearances with five top five finishes, to get his hands back on the Dallah trophy, which he lifted in 2006 and 2008.

“If I’m teeing up, the goal is to win,” added Woods, whose last two appearances here in 2011 and 2014 saw him finish 20th and 41st respectively.

“Over the course of my career I have been less successful at winning golf tournaments than winning tournaments. But the goal is to win, and that doesn’t change. Whether I’m injured, coming off an injury, playing well or playing poorly, if I’m in the event it’s to win the event.

“I’ve had lean years where I didn’t win,” added Woods, who hasn’t even won a tournament let alone a Major since 2013, four years ago.

“I think I have 10 years where I won five or more tournaments a year, but there have also been years where I didn’t win a thing and I struggled because I was changing my game and didn’t play well.

“But I just like to put myself in contention as many times as I possibly can to get those wins, and this is a good week to start doing that.

“It’s great to be back. I haven’t been back here in Dubai in a few years and to see the amount of growth that’s transpired is pretty remarkable. Hopefully, the weather will hold off this week and we can get some scores in.”

Like Federer, he acknowledged “I know I’ve accomplished some pretty neat things over the course of my career so far, and I hope I can continue.”