Omega extends Dubai Desert Classic sponsorship until 2021

Dubai: Omega extended its title sponsorship of the Dubai Desert Classic for another four years until 2021 on the sidelines of the event at Emirates Golf Club on Saturday.

The luxury Swiss watch brand has sponsored the tournament since 2010.

The deal includes a four-year extension of Dubai Desert Classic’s sister-event the Dubai Ladies Masters, which is held every December, until 2020. Omega has supported the women’s equivalent event since 2009.

Omega President and chief executive officer Raynald Aeschlimann said: “The sport of golf plays an important part in the identity of our brand.

“It combines precision and style and perfectly represents the qualities we strive for as a watchmaker. We are proud to continue our support.”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai, who organise both events, said: “This city attracts people from all over the world looking for a unique and luxurious experience, so naturally, Omega is a perfect fit.

“The fact that Omega has chosen to continue sponsoring this event is further proof of its commitment to the region.”

The Desert Classic has been on the European Tour since 1989, while the women’s event has been part of the Ladies European Tour since 2006.

As part of the deal Omega will supply the winner’s watch for both tournaments as well as a hole-in-one watch for any golfer lucky enough to ace the seventh hole.