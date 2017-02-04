Omega extends Dubai Desert Classic sponsorship until 2021

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Omega extends Dubai Desert Classic sponsorship until 2021

New four-year deal includes extension for Dubai Ladies Masters

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Omega extended its title sponsorship of the Dubai Desert Classic for another four years until 2021 on the sidelines of the event at Emirates Golf Club on Saturday.

The luxury Swiss watch brand has sponsored the tournament since 2010.

The deal includes a four-year extension of Dubai Desert Classic’s sister-event the Dubai Ladies Masters, which is held every December, until 2020. Omega has supported the women’s equivalent event since 2009.

Omega President and chief executive officer Raynald Aeschlimann said: “The sport of golf plays an important part in the identity of our brand.

“It combines precision and style and perfectly represents the qualities we strive for as a watchmaker. We are proud to continue our support.”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai, who organise both events, said: “This city attracts people from all over the world looking for a unique and luxurious experience, so naturally, Omega is a perfect fit.

“The fact that Omega has chosen to continue sponsoring this event is further proof of its commitment to the region.”

The Desert Classic has been on the European Tour since 1989, while the women’s event has been part of the Ladies European Tour since 2006.

As part of the deal Omega will supply the winner’s watch for both tournaments as well as a hole-in-one watch for any golfer lucky enough to ace the seventh hole.

More from Desert Classic

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGNDubai Desert Classic

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolfDesert Classic

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGN
race to dubai

Also In Desert Classic

Loved-up Garcia credits cupid for Dubai victory

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 6, 2017


New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body