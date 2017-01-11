Mena players set for Tiger showdown

Rayhan Thomas with Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, chairman of the Mena Golf Tour.

Dubai: Mena Tour players will be looking to make the most of a massive opportunity when they play in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from February 2-5.

Craig Hinton, Luke Joy and Zane Scotland, the top three Mena professionals of 2016, as well as leading amateur Rayhan Thomas, have been given invites to play alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett in the tournament.

Thomas, who is currently India’s No. 1 amateur, and England’s Hinton, will be making their Classic debuts, while fellow Englishmen Joy and Scotland, have featured in it before courtesy of Mena Tour qualification, and know what to expect.

“I’m feeling very excited to be playing alongside such a world-class field,” said Hinton, who topped the Mena professional rankings last season with two wins and seven top 10s, including two runners-up finishes. “I’m quite confident if I play to my potential I can post good results. I will just play my own game and see what that leads to.

“I don’t think I will be overawed by the occasion or the opposition by seeing Tiger or Rory. I played at the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. Georges after having won local qualification and have a fair idea of what it takes to compete at this highest level of golf.

“The Mena Tour is a perfect platform for players looking for opportunities to put their careers on the wing. It is the fastest growing golf tour in the world, one that offer plenty of incentives, including multiple starts on the European Tour and the Sunshine Tours,” he added.

With world rankings points also on offer, the tour has seen 17-year-old Thomas climb to World No. 106, making him the highest ranked player in the Middle East and the Subcontinent.

“Playing in the Desert Classic will be nothing short of a dream come true,” said Thomas, who made history by becoming the first amateur to win a Mena event last season, and has also been invited to play in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this month.

“I am looking forward to the new challenge. It will be a great learning curve. I am still young. The more I can learn, the better — I love the game and I want to be the best one day,”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai, said: “It’s a big moment for the Mena Tour players and I am confident that they will be quite eager to give a good account of themselves as they have earned these invitations through hard-work they put in during the season.

“The intention behind inviting the top MENA Golf Tour players to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic is to provide them with playing opportunities at the highest level to fast-track their careers. ”