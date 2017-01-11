Mena players set for Tiger showdown

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mena players set for Tiger showdown

Hinton, Joy, Scotland and Thomas all have Classic invites

Image Credit: Mena Golf Tour
Rayhan Thomas with Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, chairman of the Mena Golf Tour.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Mena Tour players will be looking to make the most of a massive opportunity when they play in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club from February 2-5.

Craig Hinton, Luke Joy and Zane Scotland, the top three Mena professionals of 2016, as well as leading amateur Rayhan Thomas, have been given invites to play alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Danny Willett in the tournament.

Thomas, who is currently India’s No. 1 amateur, and England’s Hinton, will be making their Classic debuts, while fellow Englishmen Joy and Scotland, have featured in it before courtesy of Mena Tour qualification, and know what to expect.

“I’m feeling very excited to be playing alongside such a world-class field,” said Hinton, who topped the Mena professional rankings last season with two wins and seven top 10s, including two runners-up finishes. “I’m quite confident if I play to my potential I can post good results. I will just play my own game and see what that leads to.

“I don’t think I will be overawed by the occasion or the opposition by seeing Tiger or Rory. I played at the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. Georges after having won local qualification and have a fair idea of what it takes to compete at this highest level of golf.

“The Mena Tour is a perfect platform for players looking for opportunities to put their careers on the wing. It is the fastest growing golf tour in the world, one that offer plenty of incentives, including multiple starts on the European Tour and the Sunshine Tours,” he added.

With world rankings points also on offer, the tour has seen 17-year-old Thomas climb to World No. 106, making him the highest ranked player in the Middle East and the Subcontinent.

“Playing in the Desert Classic will be nothing short of a dream come true,” said Thomas, who made history by becoming the first amateur to win a Mena event last season, and has also been invited to play in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this month.

“I am looking forward to the new challenge. It will be a great learning curve. I am still young. The more I can learn, the better — I love the game and I want to be the best one day,”

Mohammad Juma Bu Amim, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of Golf in Dubai, said: “It’s a big moment for the Mena Tour players and I am confident that they will be quite eager to give a good account of themselves as they have earned these invitations through hard-work they put in during the season.

“The intention behind inviting the top MENA Golf Tour players to the Omega Dubai Desert Classic is to provide them with playing opportunities at the highest level to fast-track their careers. ”

More from Desert Classic

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGNHenrik Stenson
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGNDubai Desert Classic
HSBC
follow this tag on MGNHSBC
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Rory McIlroy
follow this tag on MGNRory McIlroy

filed under

GulfNewsSportGolfDesert Classic

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Henrik Stenson
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Desert Classic
follow this tag on MGN
HSBC
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Female Indonesian domestic workers come to UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador

Mohammad Bin Zayed visits UAE ambassador