Boot Room: ‘Klopp must go if Liverpool drop out of top four’

Reds have one win in eight in 2017, are out of both cups, and have fallen from second to fourth in league

Gulf News
 

Jurgen Klopp’s job is rightfully on the line if Liverpool don’t get a result at home to league leaders Chelsea on Wednesday.

In the past 10 days, The Reds have lost their last Premier League game 3-2 at home to fourth-from-bottom Swansea City, and crashed out of both cup competitions, losing 2-0 on aggregate to Southampton in the League Cup semi-final, and 2-1 at home to second tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round.

In total, they have only got one win from eight games in 2017 so far, and that was 1-0 away to fourth tier Plymouth Argyle in a FA Cup third round replay, after being held to a goalless draw at home by the minnows.

Having started 2017 in second they have now dropped down to fourth. And they may have been without top scorer Sadio Mane throughout the whole of January due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, but that’s still no excuse.

If they are to now suffer a fourth straight defeat across all competitions at home to a Chelsea side that they beat 2-1 away earlier in the year, then it could see them drop out of the top four if fifth-placed Manchester City beat West Ham away on Wednesday.

Sixth-placed Manchester United, who are at home to Hull City on Thursday, are also gaining ground, threatening Liverpool’s chances of imperative Champions League qualification.

Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers at Anfield eight games into the start of last season and led the team from 10th to eighth in the league. So, on the face of it, their current fourth-placed position is an improvement year-on-year.

However, he also led them to two major finals last season, losing the League Cup final 3-1 to Manchester City and the Europa League final 3-1 to Sevilla.

That raised the expectation for this season, Klopp’s first full season in charge. But, the fact he can no longer appease the fans by going one better with silverware from cup competitions this season, means everything will now rest on them finishing as high up the league as possible.

Currently, 10 points behind Chelsea with 16 games remaining, it seems the title race is beyond them, denting motivation for a strong finish.

And if they don’t keep hold of their position in the top four Klopp can’t expect to keep his job.

The German has spent around £75 million on players since taking over, but as yet nothing in this current window.

It’s difficult because they don’t have as much cash to splash as the other clubs but the expectation is just as high. In fact at the start of the year they were ranked sixth in the table in terms of expenditure — with around £70 million spent.

That obviously doesn’t take into account how much talent Liverpool has had to sell in order to spend that — they’ve made about £76 million from player sales this season, selling more talent than most clubs just to break even.

That said a sixth-place league finish would only really be excusable for a club of that stature if they were to do something in the cups, but now Klopp doesn’t have that ace to play.

Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

