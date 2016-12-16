Serie A match settled, three months later
Milan: Darko Lazovic hit his maiden Serie A goal as Genoa edged Fiorentina 1-0 on Thursday to finally settle a league fixture that began in September.
Fiorentina’s visit to Genoa for the third match of the season was called off after 27 minutes and 30 seconds at a rain and hail-hit Luigi Ferraris stadium on September 11. In accordance with league rules, the match was replayed from when it was stopped, meaning Mattia Perin started the match with a goal-kick, which was what the hosts’ ‘keeper was about to do when officials called a halt three months ago. (AFP)