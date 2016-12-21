Mobile
Milan set for Doha Super Cup after 24 hour delay

AC CEO livid that rivals Juventus have more preparation time in Qatar

Gulf News
 

Milan: AC Milan will fly to Doha on Wednesday for the Italian Super Cup final against league and Cup winners Juventus after a 24-hour delay due to technical problems, the club said.

CEO Adriano Galliani was fuming on Tuesday after Milan, the beaten Cup finalists last season, were prevented from flying to Qatar when their plane was stranded in London.

He said the delay would give Juventus an “unfair advantage” because they have been training in the heat of Doha since Tuesday.

It was even suggested that Milan would forego the final if they failed to fly out on Wednesday.

But a statement by the club said: “A few hours from our departure for Doha, the squad has been training at (their training complex of) Milanello.”

Galliani had complained late on Tuesday: “Juventus are already relaxing in the heat, tomorrow (Wednesday) they’ll be training in temperatures 20 degrees higher than at Milanello.

“We’ll arrive at night-time and only have one day to prepare.” (AFP)

Qatar
