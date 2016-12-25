Mobile
I want to stay at Inter Milan: Gabriel

Brazilian striker denies plans of heading back home

Gulf News
 

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa has denied reports that he is unhappy at Inter Milan, insisting he wants to remain at the Italian Serie A club.

Barbosa’s agent Wagner Ribeiro said earlier this month that his client felt ‘humiliated” by a lack of opportunities since joining the Nerazzurri in September, reported Xinhua.

Brazilian media has reported that the 20-year-old could return to his former club Santos, or Belo Horizonte-based outfit Atletico Mineiro in the January transfer window.

But on Saturday Barbosa made clear his desire to remain at Inter Milan, where he has made just three appearances in almost four months.

“I’m thinking about staying at Inter,” he was quoted as saying by Brazilian media.

“I hope to stay here and I know I need to be patient. I’m very happy at Inter, I have only been there for three months and I hope to play more and more.

“I’m calm about my situation. I always want to play, but I have to accept that I need time to adapt. The last match I went into, I did well and I’m very young and I’m going to keep trying.

“The style of play in Italy is different and I hope to return in January to continue the season. If I play for Inter, I can play in any team in the world.”

