Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

West Brom’s McAuley relaxed over contract future

Northern Irish defender, 37, has started every Premier League game this season

Gulf News
 

London: West Brom defender Gareth McAuley is keen to extend his stint at the Premier League club for at least another season but is in no rush to start negotiations about a fresh deal.

The 37-year-old, who has started every Premier League game this season, knows that he is nearing the end of his career but is confident his legs will carry him through another campaign.

“I will play football next year. Where that is, we will sort out later in the season,” the Northern Ireland international told British media. “I am completely relaxed about it. You can never look too far ahead.”

West Brom, eighth in the league through 17 games, face Arsenal on Monday to kick-start a hectic holiday schedule.

“I am thinking about Arsenal, the two games in 48 hours over New Year,” he added. “One day my body is going to turn around and say ‘no, you can’t do it anymore’. I will just enjoy it until that happens.

“It’s little things, like playing the games and not having any reactions or extra fatigue. Physically, touch wood, I am still in a good place.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

West Ham use ‘begging letter’ to seek loan deals

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed