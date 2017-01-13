Mobile
Watford hope to honour Taylor with win over Middlesbrough

Boss Mazzarri says squad all aware of former manager’s legacy at the club

Gulf News
 

London: Watford are hoping to pay tribute to former manager Graham Taylor, who died on Thursday, by beating Middlesbrough at Vicarage Road this weekend, manager Walter Mazzarri has said.

Taylor, who led Watford to a second-place finish in the old first division and managed England between 1990 and 1993, passed away due to a suspected heart attack at the age of 72.

“I think all the players that are here know ... who Graham Taylor was,” Mazzarri told British media.

“I will make sure everyone knows and remind them this is another reason why we need to win against Middlesbrough — to be able to dedicate a great game to him and hopefully a win for such a great person and a symbol of the club.” Following a fine start to Mazzarri’s tenure, Watford have gone on a five-game winless run in the league, a run of form which threatens to drag them into the relegation battle.

Watford are 14th in the table on 22 points, just seven points above the drop zone. Middlesbrough are two places and three points behind them.

