Warburton hails battling Rangers

Glasgow giants sneak through via own goal

Gulf News
 

Glasgow: Rangers manager Mark Warburton praised his side’s resilience as they ground out a 1-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Glasgow giants struggled against the Scottish Premiership’s bottom side as they needed a Brad McKay own goal to claim their fourth victory in a row for the first time this season.

The victory strengthens Rangers’ grip on second place as they moved seven points clear of Aberdeen and Warburton said it had been a huge win for his side.

“The players have had a bad day in terms of quality of performance but they’ve emerged with the three points,” he said.

“All credit to them. If you can have an off day and still emerge with the spoils it speaks volumes for the team.

“That’s four victories out of four, we’ve got 38 points now from 19 games and we’ll move forward.

“We got the goal, we missed a couple of chances but we were just too open. Generally we were loose today but they battled and scrapped and they’ve emerged with the three points.

“When you’ve had a bad day and you emerge with the points against a hard-working good team like Inverness you’ve got to take the positives.

“It’s a huge three points for us because we’ve had three good performances and got the nine points out of nine and today we weren’t good but we still got the three points so I’m very pleased with that.

“If they were perfect every week they would be on a quarter of a million pound a week and playing in the (Santiago) Bernabeu (at Real Madrid).

“But the fact is they’re human and they’ve played four games and won four games. Three very good performances and a sub-par today, but they’ve taken the points against a good team so you’ve got to take the positives out of a negative and that’s what we’ll do.

“We’ll train well this week and look forward to another test on Wednesday.”

Inverness had a number of chances in the match only for Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham to deny them with a string of superb saves.

Manager Richie Foran couldn’t hide his disappointment at not taking anything from the game. “I thought we controlled the game. To come and dominate the game and not come away with anything is probably the hardest thing to take,” Foran said.

“Performance-wise we were just lacking a little bit of magic and unfortunately we were up against a keeper who was in unbelievable form.

“It is soul destroying to not come away with at least a point. In all my years of facing them I don’t think I’ve been involved in a team that has come to the Old Firm and played that well.

“It was an unbelievable performance but it was not to be our day.

“Man for man we were fantastic and the players are quite deflated by this.

“If we play like that in the remainder of our games we will be in the top six.”

Ten-man Celtic will be top of the Scottish Premiership at Christmas as they maintained their 14-point lead over Rangers with a 3-0 win over Hamilton.

Leigh Griffiths scored on the stroke of half-time before Callum McGregor saw red a minute after the interval for his second bookable offence.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Stuart Armstrong added to their tally before substitute Moussa Dembele sealed their 13th win in a row as the Hoops extended their unbeaten start to the season to 22 domestic matches.

 

Results

Hamilton 0 Celtic 3

Rangers 1 Inverness CT 0

