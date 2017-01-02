Stunning Giroud scorpion as Arsenal beat Palace in Premier League

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stunning Giroud scorpion as Arsenal beat Palace in Premier League

Outrageous moment of magic from Gunners striker stuns packed Emirates Stadium in 2-0 win

Image Credit: Reuters
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud celebrates his scorpian kick goal.
 

London: Olivier Giroud said he got “maximum luck” with an outrageous scorpion-kick strike in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace that he labelled as the best goal of his life.

Giroud opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday with an audacious mid-air back-flicked volley that looped into the top corner of Wayne Hennessey’s net.

The 30-year-old appeared almost as stunned as the packed 60,000 crowd by his moment of magic and, speaking after the match, he conceded it was a goal that he could never have dreamt of producing.

“I have maximum luck, it’s just about luck,” Giroud said. “Not at all have I done anything like that before. I tried to deflect it.

“I was a bit lucky but it was the only thing I could do, the ball was behind me and I tried to hit it with a backheel.”

Giroud’s incredible effort came just days after Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan produced a similar goal against Sunderland and the France forward added: “Maybe that goal inspired me. It’s the only thing you can do in that position.

“It is nice for me and the team because we start the year with a win.”

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has seen many great goals from his players down the years, but he didn’t expect Giroud to join the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Robin van Persie in the roll of honour.

“His reflex surprised everybody who knows football and that’s what makes the goal great,” Wenger said.

“I have been a bit spoilt over the years by the exceptional quality of the players I’ve had, but it will be remembered as an exceptional goal.

“Olly is very good in front of goal, but I’ve never seen this kind of goal from him.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Robin van Persie
follow this tag on MGNRobin van Persie
Olivier Giroud
follow this tag on MGNOlivier Giroud
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGNCrystal Palace
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Robin van Persie
follow this tag on MGN
Olivier Giroud
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Crystal Palace
follow this tag on MGN
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Spurs end Chelsea hopes of win record

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject