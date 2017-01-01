Ranieri hails Slimani’s masterpiece

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ranieri hails Slimani’s masterpiece

Struggling Leicester will have to do without Algerian stars for now

Image Credit: Reuters
Leicester City’s Islam Slimani scores their first goal as West Ham United’s Darren Randolph looks on.
Gulf News
 

Leicester: Claudio Ranieri believes Leicester City can cope without record signing Islam Slimani during the Africa Cup of Nations despite the striker’s match-winning contribution against West Ham.

The 30m pounds signing scored his sixth Leicester goal in the 1-0 victory over the Hammers but will leave to represent Algeria after Monday’s trip to Middlesbrough.

Countryman Riyad Mahrez will also be absent for up to a month but Ranieri will welcome back the suspended Jamie Vardy after Monday’s game on Teesside.

And Ranieri believes his reigning champions can handle the loss of Slimani, although he admitted the former Sporting Lisbon man is becoming better all the time.

“Now Vardy comes back, I have Leonardo Ulloa, I have Shinji Okazaki and I have some good players and I am very calm and very confident with all my players,” said the Italian, after seeing his side end their historic 2016 with a victory to ease their relegation fears.

“Of course Slimani can only improve. When somebody comes from another country it is not easy and some players need six or seven months or one year to be involved in the atmosphere of English football.

“He scored six goals and it is good for us but we have to find him much better because he has very good quality and also he presses a lot and sometimes he can make mistakes because he is very tired.”

Ranieri called Slimani’s winner, a classic header, “a masterpiece”.

“When the ball comes from the cross Slimani is fantastic, we have to make more crosses for him,” he added, before reflecting on the calendar year that saw his side crowned Premier League champions in one of football’s great shocks.

“Of course 2016 will remain in our heart and in our mind, not only me but all my players, the chairman, staff and everybody in Leicester.

“It was something special but it was special to win today against a team with a lot of confidence.”

West Ham ended the year with defeat after three successive wins had given the Hammers and boss Slaven Bilic some much-needed breathing space.

Bilic will check on the fitness of midfielder Mark Noble for Monday’s clash with Manchester United after a high challenge by Daniel Amartey, but the Croatian was pleased with his side’s display.

“I believe we deserved something. I’m very disappointed, angry and frustrated that we lost,” he said.

“They started better. We knew they were going to start aggressively and they deserved the goal for the first 20 minutes.

“After that, for 70 minutes we were the better team.

“I’m very disappointed but we played a good game and that makes me satisfied in one part.

“We looked good, fit and on the ball. It was just that final product that wasn’t there.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Leicester City
follow this tag on MGNLeicester City
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Leicester City
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Algeria
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

I nearly walked out on Chelsea, says Costa

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays