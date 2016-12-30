Pulis: Berahino nowhere near first-team return

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Pulis: Berahino nowhere near first-team return

West Brom boss admits star, who club previously turned down big money for, is not right physically nor mentally to play

Gulf News
 

London: Saido Berahino is not ready to be involved with West Bromwich Albion’s first-team as the striker is struggling with physical and mental aspects of his game, manager Tony Pulis said.

The 23-year-old Berahino has not played since September and has not scored in his last 14 games in all competitions for West Brom, a drought stretching back to February.

“Saido’s getting on with his job. We need to get games into him. He is nowhere near ready we think to start a game of football so it’s just about him getting games and that is what we are trying to do,” Pulis told reporters on Friday.

“It’s both. He’s trained every day and it’s now just about getting him some games,” Pulis added when asked if Berahino’s unavailability was due to physical or mental issues.

Berahino, linked with a move away from West Brom in January, recently returned to the club after being sent to a conditioning camp in France to help him lose weight and regain fitness.

“We’ll wait and see (if there is a possibility of him leaving in the January window). Every window has brought speculation and we have another four or five weeks to get through that,” Pulis said.

West Brom repeatedly knocked back a series of bids of around the pounds 20 million mark from Tottenham Hotspur for Berahino in previous transfer windows, it was widely reported.

Pulis confirmed last week that West Brom made a bid to sign Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United, who are willing to let the France midfielder leave for the right price.

“Morgan is just one of two or three we’re looking at. The most important thing is that you do your business with other clubs. It’s respectful to other clubs and then you move on from there,” Pulis said.

West Brom, who are ninth in the table, travel to eighth-placed Southampton on Saturday.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

France
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

I nearly walked out on Chelsea, says Costa

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject