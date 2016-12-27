Premier League: Swansea City sack coach Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley is no longer Swansea City manager.

Swansea: Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on Tuesday after just 11 games in charge, the club announced on its website.

American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table.

“Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley,” the Welsh side said in a statement.

His departure comes a day after Swansea were thumped 4-1 at home by West Ham, the club’s seventh defeat in Bradley’s short-lived tenure.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.”

First-team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take over from Bradley on an interim basis as the club searches for a new manager.

Swansea’s next match is against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.