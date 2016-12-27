Premier League: Swansea City sack coach Bob Bradley

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Premier League: Swansea City sack coach Bob Bradley

American spends just 11 games in charge, winning two, as axe falls following 4-1 West Ham defeat

Image Credit: Reuters
Bob Bradley is no longer Swansea City manager.
 

Swansea: Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on Tuesday after just 11 games in charge, the club announced on its website.

American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table.

“Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley,” the Welsh side said in a statement.

His departure comes a day after Swansea were thumped 4-1 at home by West Ham, the club’s seventh defeat in Bradley’s short-lived tenure.

“We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time,” said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

“Unfortunately things haven’t worked out as planned and we felt we had to make the change with half the Premier League season remaining.

“With the club going through such a tough time, we have to try and find the answers to get ourselves out of trouble.”

First-team coaches Paul Williams and Alan Curtis will take over from Bradley on an interim basis as the club searches for a new manager.

Swansea’s next match is against Bournemouth at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Swansea City
follow this tag on MGNSwansea City

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Swansea City
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Mourinho reveals Depay exile a deliberate ploy

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan