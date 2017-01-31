Mobile
Non-League Sutton drawn to face Arsenal

Holders United to take on Blackburn in fifth round

Gulf News
 

London: Non-League Sutton will face Arsenal in next month’s fifth round of the English FA Cup after being given a home draw against the Premier League giants on Monday.

Sutton saw off second-tier Leeds United last weekend and will now welcome the Gunners to their 5,000 capacity Gander Green Lane ground with its artificial 3G pitch.

Lincoln City, the other non-league side to make it through to the last 16, will also face Premier League opposition when they travel to Burnley.

The Imps have already beaten three league sides in Oldham, Ipswich and Championship leaders Brighton during their Cup run.

This is the first time in the FA Cup’s 146-year history that two non-League sides have reached the last 16.

Championship club Fulham are at home to Tottenham Hotspur, who survived a near giant-killing act by Wycombe Wanderers in a London derby.

Meanwhile FA Cup holders Manchester United, who together with Arsenal have won the Cup a record 12 times, are away to second-tier strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

Championship side Wolves, who knocked Liverpool out in the fourth round, face an even sterner test at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Oxford’s reward for a win over Championship high-flyers Newcastle, is a tie away to Premier League Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Manchester City travel to Huddersfield while third-tier Millwall will be up against the winners of the replay between Derby County and Premier League champions Leicester City.

All ties will be played on the weekend of February 17-20.

 

Fixtures

FA Cup (Fifth round draw)

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby County or Leicester City

* Ties to be played weekend of February 17-20

Fixtures

