Mourinho to bring back the big guns for Hull

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Mourinho to bring back the big guns for Hull

Manchester United may have Liverpool in the league but boss is targeting a final spot

Gulf News
 

London: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has pledged to bring out the heavy artillery for Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final first leg at home to Premier League basement club Hull City.

United cruised into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday after registering an eighth consecutive win by crushing second-tier Reading 4-0 at Old Trafford.

They face a showdown with fellow League Cup semi-finalists Liverpool in the league at the weekend, but with a day out at Wembley only 180 minutes away, Mourinho does not want to take any chances.

“We play against Liverpool, a big match for us, but we want to be in the final,” he said.

“So we are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, all the power we have, as we know it’s two legs, but the second leg is away.

“If we can do something in the first leg that gives us the advantage, we will try to do that.”

Mourinho made a number of changes for the visit of former United defender Jaap Stam’s Reading and has revealed he will restore several first-team regulars for the visit of Hull.

“I play with the players that didn’t play [against Reading],” said Mourinho, who won three League Cups over his two spells as Chelsea manager.

“I played with fresh players and I don’t want to say anything about first-choice or second-choice, but we played with fresh players, the players who didn’t play against West Ham.

“In the next match against Hull City we are going to play again with fresh players. So it’s easy to know our team — Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], [Paul] Pogba, [Ander] Herrera, [Antonio] Valencia.”

Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton’s United scoring record by netting his 249th goal for the club against Reading, but he is likely to drop to the bench against Hull.

Centre-back Marcos Rojo is a doubt after being withdrawn against Reading with a muscular problem.

With Eric Bailly having departed for the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, it could leave Phil Jones and Chris Smalling as United’s only fit senior centre-backs.

 

Fonte focus

 

Marco Silva made a winning start to life as Hull head coach with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the FA Cup on Saturday and he will relish the prospect of tackling fellow Portuguese Mourinho.

“It is a fantastic moment for the club that we play Manchester United in a semi-final,” Silva said.

The carrot of a potential final appearance against arch-rivals United is sure to motivate Liverpool when they travel to Southampton on Wednesday for the first leg of their semi-final.

Having fielded Liverpool’s youngest ever team in their 0-0 FA Cup draw at home to fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp is also expected to revert to a full-strength team.

“That’s only in a few days,” said Klopp, whose side lost on penalties to Manchester City in last season’s final.

“I have no idea [about fielding a more experienced line-up], but probably, yes. It’s pretty likely.”

Southampton are seeking to reach a first major final since their 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the deciding match of the FA Cup in 2003.

Claude Puel’s side came within a whisker of reaching the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, only for Steven Naismith’s 92nd-minute header to earn Norwich City a 2-2 draw and take the tie to a replay.

Portuguese centre-back Jose Fonte, who has reportedly asked to leave the club, did not feature against Norwich and Puel refused to be drawn as to whether he would play against Liverpool.

“You can understand I cannot give an answer about this,” said the Southampton manager.

“It is between Jose and the club and we will see in the future.”

 

Fixtures

Tuesday (midnight):

Manchester United v Hull City

Wednesday (11.45pm):

Southampton v Liverpool

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Norwich City
follow this tag on MGNNorwich City
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Swansea City
follow this tag on MGNSwansea City

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Norwich City
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Lee reunited with Allardyce at Crystal Palace

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish