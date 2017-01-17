Mobile
Mignolet: Liverpool now more of a team than Suarez side

Liverpool travel to Plymouth on Wednesday night for FA Cup replay

Gulf News
 

Liverpool: Liverpool are better equipped to challenge for the Premier League title this season because they do not rely solely on one player, goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said.

With Luis Suarez spearheading their challenge, Liverpool finished two points behind champions Manchester City in the 2013-14 season, the closest they have come to adding to their 18 titles since their last triumph in 1989-90.

While they have delivered several impressive team performances this campaign, they fell seven points behind leaders Chelsea after Sunday’s draw at Manchester United.

“We were challenging for the title but it was a totally different game and a totally different 11 people. Then we were a bit reliant on the individual ability of Luis Suarez to make the difference and score goals,” Mignolet told British media.

“Now it is more about the whole team, the way we create chances and defend as a unit. We need everybody. It is always better to have a good unit than being reliant on one or two players.” Philippe Coutinho was also optimistic about Liverpool’s title prospects this campaign.

“We have to keep working together because the season is very long. We have big objectives to realise this season,” the midfielder added.

“The confidence [of a good result] brings good feeling, tells us that we have to keep working hard. This season promises to be very important for us and Liverpool have to keep playing well.” Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday before hosting bottom club Swansea City in the league three days later.

 

Fact Box

FA Cup third round replays, Wednesday (Kick-offs 11.45pm UAE time):

Southampton v Norwich City

Newcastle v Birmingham

Plymouth v Liverpool

