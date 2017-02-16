Manchester City ‘planning warm-weather trip to Abu Dhabi’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Manchester City ‘planning warm-weather trip to Abu Dhabi’

Gap in the fixture schedule next week means Guardiola’s men will have a few days away

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is planning to take his players to Abu Dhabi for warm-weather training during a gap in the fixture schedule, ESPN FC and the Daily Mail newspaper reported on Thursday.

City, who were last in the UAE in January 2015 when they beat Hamburg 2-0 in a friendly in Al Ain, are set to travel to the homeland of their owners following the home Champions League game against Monaco on Tuesday.

They do not play again until an away Premier League game at Sunderland on March 5.

City had reportedly originally decided not to take a mid-season training break, but the free weekend has afforded them the chance for a few days away.

They had been due to play Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on February 26, but the game was postponed after the Red Devils reached the EFL Cup final.

City could have a hectic last three months, with fixtures in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, if they beat Huddersfield Town in the fifth round on Saturday.

After the Champions League second leg at Monaco, they play consecutive games against top-six rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Guardiola took his Bayern Munich side to Qatar last year during the Bundesliga’s month-long break.

And he will hope the planned UAE stint will not adversely affect his City players as happened two years ago when they arrived back home a day before being dumped out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough.

 

More from Premier League

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGNFA Cup
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Bundesliga
follow this tag on MGNBundesliga
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
FA Cup
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Ibrahimovic says he is football’s Indiana Jones

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa