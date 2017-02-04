Mobile
'Manchester City are going backwards,' Peter Schmeichel insists

United legend believes City boss Guardiola must be 'regretting' buying Bravo and axing Hart

Image Credit: Reuters
Claudio Bravo
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s decision to buy “an obvious mistake” in goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is symptomatic of a side “going backwards”, according to Peter Schmeichel.

The 53-year-old Dane ended his illustrious goalkeeping career at City in 2002-03 — but his allegiance remains firmly with United, where he spent eight trophy-laden years between 1991-99.

This was evidenced by his withering attack on Guardiola and his “very, very inconsistent” outfit in an exclusive interview with Gulf News in Dubai.

First up, Schmeichel lambasted Guardiola’s axing of England goalkeeper Joe Hart in favour of Bravo, who has endured an error-prone season and who was dropped in favour of Willy Caballero for City’s 4-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday.

“I just think City brought in a guy [in Guardiola] who works in concepts rather than looking at what’s there,” he said, alluding to the Catalan’s ‘sweeper ‘keeper’ obsession. “I think he wanted to make a big statement that ‘I am the boss’ and that’s how the whole Bravo-Hart thing happened. I think he’s regretting what he’s done because not only was Joe Hart a fans’ favourite, but he’s brought in someone who’s been an obvious mistake.

“It’s a decision that’s made a lot of uncertainty within the football club and I am sure that big players in there have lost a lot of trust there. But you know what? It’s their problem.”

Schmeichel also dismissed the notion that City have recaptured their early-season brilliance, which saw them begin with 10 straight wins, after hammering the Hammers.

“Okay, they had a good result and the new guy [Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus] scored a goal. But I think Chelsea and Tottenham are very consistent. Chelsea are playing exceptionally well and are very, very hard to play against.

“I think those two will stay in the top two for sure. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Liverpool are going in the wrong direction and Man City are very, very inconsistent and have been very, very inconsistent for a long time.

“I know Jose [Mourinho, the Manchester United manager] won’t recognise it, but we are on a 15-game unbeaten run putting points on the board all the time and putting pressure on all the other teams. We are moving forwards and the other teams are going backwards and Man City are one of them.”

Meanwhile, Schmeichel’s former United teammate, ex-striker Dwight Yorke, “couldn’t care less” about City’s teenage sensation Jesus, who made a sparkling full debut with a goal in the rout of West Ham.

“That’s not my concern,” he said with a smile during his and Schmeichel’s appearance at the Taj Dubai hotel in Business Bay on Thursday night to promote United sponsors Gulf Oil. “It’s nice to see young players given their opportunities to play, though.”

Does the 19-year-old’s emergence could spell the end for Sergio Aguero, who he replaced up front on Wednesday and has scored 113 goals in 167 games for City?

“Aguero’s been a sensational player where the Premier League has been concerned and Man City and I can’t see him being replaced for a number of years,” he said.

Loading...

