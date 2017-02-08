Leicester owners hand Ranieri a stay of execution

Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy (second left) during the FA Cup fourth round match against Derby County on January 27. Leicester facethe Championship promotion chasers in a replay today and Ranieri must make a decision on whether to make wholesale changes.

Leicester: Claudio Ranieri’s job as Leicester City manager is safe for now with the club’s owners keen to give the Italian time to mount a revival and the opportunity to take charge of the Champions League last-16 tie against Sevilla.

A torrid run of results has left the defending Premier League champions facing relegation, with Ranieri losing his grip on the dressing room after confusing his senior players with team selection and formation.

That has left the club’s Thai owners facing a crucial decision over Ranieri’s future but, at the moment, they are keen to give the 65-year-old the opportunity to salvage the club’s season. Ranieri is understood to have spoken with chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after the 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United on Sunday and there is no mood for an imminent change of manager in the boardroom at the King Power Stadium.

Senior Leicester sources point to the loyalty shown to Nigel Pearson two seasons ago, when the club spent much of the campaign bottom of the league before winning seven of their final nine games. Pearson was dismissed in the summer weeks after the great escape due to matters unrelated to football.

Ranieri’s stunning achievements last season, in which he guided the East Midlanders to the first top-flight title in their 133-year history, has ensured he currently has the support of the Leicester hierarchy, despite winning only five league games this season. However, the financial implications of relegation could be huge for Leicester and though Ranieri will be given time to engineer a recovery, the club’s decision-makers’ patience will not last forever.

Leicester face Championship promotion chasers Derby County in an FA Cup replay today and Ranieri must make a huge decision on whether to make wholesale changes. With Sunday’s crucial trip to Swansea looming large, the question is whether Ranieri will sacrifice a place in the Cup or focus on building some sorely needed momentum.

Danny Simpson, the defender, insists a win over Derby could prove a turning point in their season of struggle. “It’s a big game and I don’t think you should write it off because of what is going on in the league,” he said. “I want to play on Wednesday, we need a win. Whoever plays, I think it’s a game we can progress in and give us a bit of confidence.

“We need fight, spirit, luck. We haven’t had that but we can’t keep saying that. We are conceding goals we don’t normally concede, if we are honest with that.

“This season is hard for everyone to get our heads around, it is tougher than we thought. The good thing is we’ve been here before [two years ago]. In that respect we have the experience.”

After the trip to Swansea, Leicester could play Millwall away in the Cup if they defeat Steve McClaren’s Derby.

They then face Sevilla away in the first leg of the Champions League, as Leicester aim to progress from the round of 16. League games against Liverpool, Hull, Arsenal and West Ham also follow in what promises to be a pivotal six weeks for Leicester.

Christian Fuchs, the defender, claims Leicester are still confident of mounting a recovery. “Everybody is disappointed — the players, the staff and I can tell that the fans are as well and that’s their right,” he said.

“Now, we need to really dig in and stick together as a team because everybody is in the same boat — the players, the fans and the manager. We want to come back and need to come back. We’re in a difficult position, but we’re not in a position where we’ll just put our head in the sand and just give up. No, not at all.” Fuchs is set to be replaced by Ben Chilwell for the Cup tie while record pounds 29 million signing (Dh131.7 million) Islam Slimani could also return after a groin problem.

